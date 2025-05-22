La Bohème: Paris names names Belvedere in Montmartre after Charles Aznavour song

On the occasion of the 101st anniversary of Charles Aznavour’s birth, “La Bohème” Belvedere, named after the famous song of the great artist, was opened in the Montmartre district of Paris, the Armenian Embassy in France informs.

Siranush Ghazanchyan

In his opening remarks, Armenia’s Ambassador to France Arman Khachatryan emphasized the importance of this initiative perpetuating the memory of the world-famous artist and expressed gratitude to the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo and the entire Paris City Council for adopting the relative decision.

He added that the world-famous artist, who embodies France and Frenchness, but at the same time represents the entire Armenian people, became a loyal companion of the Armenian statehood after Armenia’s independence, becoming its official ambassador, national hero, and bringing his unstinting contribution to all initiatives implemented for the sake of Armenia.

The ceremony was attended by Charles Aznavour’s son, Misha Aznavour, deputy mayors of Paris Karin Rolland and Laurence Patrice, mayor of the 18th arrondissement of Paris Eric Lejeune, political, public and cultural figures, and residents of the district.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu