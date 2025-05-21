Kirill and Lavrov in unison: We will not abandon the ‘canonical’ Ukrainian Orthodox Church

By Konstantinos Menyktas

With a united front and a common message, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow staunchly defended the “canonical” Ukrainian Orthodox Church under Metropolitan Onufriy, denouncing what they described as “persecution, legal weakening, and violent seizures of churches in Ukraine.”

During the Easter reception held at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs mansion in Moscow on May 20, both Kirill and Lavrov emphasized that Russia “will not abandon the Orthodox faithful of Ukraine,” and called on the international community to acknowledge “the violations of religious freedom being committed against them,” as they claimed.

“[Ukraine is] under threat of legal liquidation and the actual destruction of its communities,” said Patriarch Kirill, while Lavrov stressed that “Russia will not leave the Orthodox people of Ukraine in trouble.”

The Patriarch criticized the “silence of Western states in the face of religious rights violations in Ukraine,” and also referred to “similar efforts” in other countries, such as Moldova and the Baltic states — Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania — where, he claimed, “there are efforts to sever ties with the Moscow Patriarchate.”

Once again, their remarks stressed the full alignment between the Church and Russian diplomacy on this matter, reinforcing the “canonicity” of Onufriy’s Church while delivering sharp criticism of the policies of Kyiv and the West.

Notably, however, they refrained from condemning the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing Russian aggression, or the involvement of the Russian Church in the public life of another country in service of Russia’s foreign policy goals under the vision of the “Russian World” (Russkiy mir).

Sergey Lavrov: Kyiv has been systematically eradicating canonical Orthodoxy

In his address, Lavrov emphasized Russia’s commitment to protecting Orthodox Christians in Ukraine, stating, “Russia will not leave the Orthodox people of Ukraine in trouble and will ensure that their legal rights are respected and that canonical Orthodoxy regains its central place in the spiritual life of the people on Ukrainian lands.”

Lavrov criticized the Ukrainian government’s actions against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church under Metropolitan Onufriy, alleging that since 2014, “Kyiv has been systematically eradicating Russian language, culture, and traditions, including canonical Orthodoxy.” He condemned the “seizure of churches, acts of vandalism, and attacks on clergy and parishioners, highlighting the recent incident in Zastavna, Chernivtsi region, where supporters of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine forcibly took over a church belonging to the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church.”

The Foreign Minister also addressed the controversial inspections of sacred relics at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, describing them as “blasphemous” and noting that veterinarians were tasked with evaluating the relics’ historical and scientific value. He accused European countries of supporting these actions, stating that such “blasphemies are supported by many European countries.”

Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s stance on resolving the Ukrainian crisis, asserting that the protection of Orthodox Christians is central to a fair settlement. He emphasized that Russia’s position is rooted in ensuring the rights of believers and restoring canonical Orthodoxy’s role in Ukrainian society.

Patriarch of Moscow: Orthodoxy is under persecution in Ukraine and the Baltic states – Western countries must not remain silent

Patriarch Kirill, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the Russian Foreign Ministry for reinstating the tradition of Easter receptions, which had been paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He highlighted the significance of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory in World War II, honoring the sacrifices of soldiers and civilians. The Patriarch also voiced deep concern over the situation in Ukraine, particularly the threats facing the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, including legal challenges and the closure of churches. He called on the international community to recognize and address these violations of religious freedom.

Moreover, Patriarch Kirill expressed profound concern over the situation in Ukraine, particularly regarding the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which he said is “under threat of legal liquidation and the actual destruction of its communities in the country.”

Patriarch Kirill pointed out that “Western countries remain silent on the violations of the rights and religious freedoms of a vast number of people in Ukraine.” He added that the situation is deteriorating: “A new procedure was recently approved to inspect religious organizations for their ‘affiliation with the Russian Orthodox Church.’ The authorities aim first to deprive communities of their administrative centers and then to eliminate the communities themselves by seizing their churches and forcibly pushing them into schism.”

He noted that “the greatest pressure on Orthodox parishes is now observed in the Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions, where violent seizures of churches are especially frequent and brutal.”

“The Kyiv authorities are concerned about the international attention on the persecution,” Patriarch Kirill stated.

Patriarch Kirill further stated that the persecution programs “initiated by anti-Russian forces in Western countries” are now also being implemented “in Moldova and the Baltic states, especially in Estonia.” He cited the April 9, 2025 adoption of amendments to the Law on Churches and Parishes by the Estonian parliament, which effectively outlawed the structures of the Moscow Patriarchate in the country.

“And where does Orthodoxy in Estonia come from?” he asked. “Not from China, nor from Paris. It is Russian Orthodoxy, and generation after generation, Orthodox people were raised in this system of values, attending precisely the churches of the Russian Orthodox Church. And now, before the eyes of all Europe, this long-standing and historical community—at one point in history, even the majority of Estonia’s population—is being erased from the spiritual and cultural map of the country.”

He added that “Lithuanian authorities continue preparing to implement the Estonian scenario,” and in Latvia, the parliament “declared the ‘autocephaly’ of the Orthodox Church without hesitation, even though by law the Church is separate from the state.” He called this “a blatant violation of religious rights and freedoms, and of the country’s constitution. And what is the response? Absolute silence. But we must not remain silent—neither civil society nor the state. This must be raised on international platforms.”

He added: “In Moldova, under the patronage of the so-called Bessarabian Metropolis of the Romanian Patriarchate, political pressure has intensified against the hierarchs of the Orthodox Church of Moldova.”

Patriarch Kirill also touched on inter-Christian relations, particularly with the Roman Catholic Church. He acknowledged that relations with some Protestant communities in Europe are in crisis due to “a significant departure from Christian foundations and increasing secularization.” In contrast, he observed, “Christian communities in the Global South largely adhere to traditional views on family and social morality.”

“Our Church has developed a close and meaningful partnership with the Ancient Oriental Churches,” the Patriarch added. “Their leaders and high-ranking representatives have expressed support for canonical Orthodoxy in Ukraine and condemned the discriminatory measures against our Church.”

He emphasized that the development of relations with the Ancient Oriental Churches in Armenia, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, India, Ethiopia, and Eritrea is “a significant factor in strengthening ties between Russia and the Russian Church with the peoples and religious groups of these countries.”

Photos: mospat.ru

Orthodox Times