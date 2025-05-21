Dr Audeh Quawas (Jerusalem Patriarchate) to Orthodox Times: Christians cannot be safe in Syria

By Efi Efthimiou

Speaking to orthodoxtimes.com on the sidelines of the international conference organized by the Church of Greece and the World Council of Churches (WCC), Dr. Audeh Quawas, representative of the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, voiced serious concerns about the ongoing situation in Syria and the precarious state of its Christian population.

Dr. Quawas emphasized that the safety of Christians in Syria remains uncertain, particularly in areas far from the capital. “Yes, there is an agreement between the 18 Islamic branches—let’s say so—but the new regime does not have the power to control the implementation of this agreement. Thus, for example, in villages located far from the capital, trouble occurs very often. Christians cannot be safe, there is no security in the country in general,” he said.

He further explained that there is widespread mistrust of the new leadership among both Christians and Muslims, as it has not yet demonstrated any tangible improvements. “He was a member of Al Qaeda, then ISIS, now he appears as a supporter of US President Trump. The world has not seen any encouraging evidence, some things being implemented. Only that he appointed a woman to the entire cabinet, with an indifferent portfolio,” said Dr. Quawas.

According to him, the Christian population in Syria remains wary of former regime elements that are still active. “The world is waiting to see how long this regime will last. Because they know that Assad-era executives still exist in Syria, who can at any time carry out provocations against Christians,” he told orthodoxtimes.com.

In light of this instability, Dr. Quawas stressed that any future programs by the WCC must be high-level and directly involve the regional ecclesiastical authorities. “It should be at the level of the Patriarchates. It should have the participation and cooperation of the Patriarchates of the region,” he concluded.

