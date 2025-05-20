The importance of Council of Nicaea for safeguarding our Faith at the center of the WCC Conference’s third day

By Efi Efthymiou

The third day of the conference marking the centenary of the “Life and Work” movement, organized by the Church of Greece in collaboration with the Commission of the Churches on International Affairs (CCIA) of the World Council of Churches, opened today, May 20, 2025, with a session titled “Theological Bridges of Nicaea and Stockholm.”

The discussion featured Metropolitan Job of Pisidia and Professor Dimitra Koukoura of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, under the chairmanship of Metropolitan Gabriel of Nea Ionia. All speakers stressed the crucial role of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea (325 AD) in safeguarding the Orthodox faith and promoting ecclesial unity.

The session highlighted the continuing relevance of the Nicene Creed, emphasizing that the Church’s tradition is not static, but an ongoing process of interpreting, deepening, and teaching the truths of faith. Regarding the Council of Nicaea, the panel—composed of Orthodox representatives—stressed that the confession of faith in the Holy Spirit and the Triune God was formulated with clarity and simplicity that continues to guide Christian theology to this day.

Professor Koukoura noted that “despite today’s divisions, wherever there are Christian communities, the faith of Nicaea-Constantinople is still confessed.” She reminded participants that it was the local Orthodox churches that came together in Nicaea to fight against heresies and protect the unity of the Church.

In a moving moment, Metropolitan Gabriel of Nea Ionia introduced Metropolitan Job by noting the deep connection between their communities. “The faithful of my diocese in Nea Ionia originate from the region where Metropolitan Job now serves,” he said, acknowledging the historical and spiritual bonds that unite their pastoral missions.

Professor Dimitra Koukoura of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki further emphasized, “the Church receives the truths, experiences them, interprets them, clarifies them, develops them further and teaches them. The total of these truths constitutes the Tradition of the Church.”

Professor Koukoura also remarked: “the constant problem and scandal for heretics is the union of God and humanity, the relationship between the uncreated God and the created creation, the possibility of direct communication with God and creation through his uncreated energies.”

She noted: “delegates of the local churches met in Nicaea in the year 325 at the invitation of Emperor Constantine, for the unity of the Church and the empire to be preserved. The Nicene Creed, in a simple wording, contains the fundamental Christian doctrine about God the Father, God the Son, the mystery of the Son’s incarnation, the mystery of the passion, the resurrection, the heavenly throne at the right hand of the Father and the final judgment. The confession of faith was completed with faith in the Holy Spirit, the third person of the Holy Trinity, with a truly laconic formulation: ‘and (I believe) in the Holy Spirit’.”

From Nicaea to Constantinople and to the Ends of the Earth

Professor Koukoura reflected further: “The unity of the Church was broken at the beginning of the second millennium with the great schism between Rome and Constantinople (New Rome). This was followed by the detour from Rome of the dynamic Lutheran stream and its numerous tributaries to this day. There are many reasons for the now divided Church: political, social, cultural, the linguistic understanding the theological texts, the lack of frequent contacts between them, the philosophical effects on the interpretation of the Triune God. Above all, human passions and the abuse of faith for the exercise of secular power have strengthened divisions.”

She highlighted the enduring significance of the Creed: “Nevertheless, today, up to the ends of the earth, wherever there are Christian church communities, the faith of Nicaea-Constantinople is confessed. During worship it is wonderful to hear the congregation recite it in its own language solemnly, chant it to the accompaniment of the organ, sing it in its traditional rhythms or even sing it vividly to the accompaniment of rock music!”

Dawn of the 20th Century: Toward a Meeting of Divided Churches

In her address, Professor Koukoura observed: “at the beginning of the last century of the second millennium the One and Undivided Church of the first millennium was divided into several, which for the most part had cold or even hostile relations with each other. And certainly, the culmination was the lack of Eucharistic communion, which sacramentally seals the unity of Christians with each other and with Christ. This tragic image became more visible when missionary efforts intensified from the North to the South, causing the legitimate question of the newly enlightened Christians: since you bring us the same gospel, why are you separated?”

She drew a clear parallel: “In Nicaea, the local churches, united by the common faith and eucharistic communion, fought together for the unity of the Church against the divisive actions of heretics. In Stockholm, what invited the delegates from separated churches to a fellowship of churches was the dissolution of society from war, injustice, exploitation, and oppression.”

In closing, she said: “Apart from the theological heritage, Nicaea also left another equally important one for the continuators of the Life and Work movement now members of the current Commission on CCIA of the WCC. It urged all subsequent defenders of human rights, justice and peace to deepen on contemporary problems and to use a common code of communication with social sciences. However, their words and their thoughts should be inspired by the loving Lord of peace, our Lord Jesus Christ, the Lord of history, the beginning and the end of the world.”

Metropolitan Job of Pisidia: “Doctrines do not divide—Heresy does”

During his address, Metropolitan Job of Pisidia offered a profound reflection on the theological legacy of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea.

He stressed that the significance of the Council cannot be reduced merely to its doctrinal declaration of Christ’s divinity. “In Nicaea,” he said, “it was accepted that Christ was not merely human—He became human in order to transform humanity.” According to the Metropolitan, Christianity is not just a religion of this world, but a celebration of the One who has transformed our lives.

He went on to highlight that the Church’s social mission stems from a distinct source and purpose compared to secular humanitarian efforts or NGOs. “What we do is build the Body of God—the Church,” he declared. “All the service we can offer is to transform the world, to bring the world into the Body of God, which is the Church.”

Metropolitan Job offered a critique of a well-known slogan from the 1925 Stockholm Conference, which claimed that “doctrines divide.” He stated firmly: “Personally, I disagree with the motto from Stockholm that doctrines cause division. Heresy causes division. And heresy means selecting one aspect and forgetting the others. What the Council of Nicaea tried to do was to offer a holistic summary of the mystery of Christ.”

He stated: “The Creed of Nicaea did not only proclaim the divinity of Christ in opposition to the heresy of Arius, and reject the notion that Christ was merely a wise human being. It affirmed that God became man in order to transform humanity.”

Emphasizing the deeper meaning of the Incarnation, Metropolitan Job added: “Christianity is a celebration of the transformation of the human person.”

He also reflected on the Church’s mission in the world, noting that: “Social service is not limited to acts of social work; it draws its unique inspiration from the fact that we belong to the Body of Christ.

The Church is the mystical Body of Christ, and this truth has direct consequences: for the unity of Christians, for creation itself — the very world in which Christ was born and lived, for the human body — because Christianity does not care only for the soul, but also for the body.”

Metropolitan Job pointed out that: “The doctrine of Nicaea highlighted the eschatological perspective of the world, of humanity, and of society.” He continued: “Eschatology transforms Christian morals, for Christian ethics are rooted in the being of God.”

Drawing a bridge between Nicaea and the Stockholm Conference of 1925, he said: “The doctrine of Nicaea builds bridges to Stockholm: we are brothers and sisters not only because we share one Father, but because the grace of God makes us children of God in Christ.”

Finally, he responded directly to a historical slogan from the Stockholm declaration: “In contrast to the slogan of the Stockholm declaration: ‘Doctrine divides, service unites’ — it is not doctrine that divides us, but heresy.”

He concluded by highlighting the theme of the upcoming 6th World Conference on Faith and Order of the WCC (October 24–28, 2025): “Where now for visible unity?” — affirming that true faith initiates and sustains true unity.”

Orthodox Times