Russian foreign minister arrives in Armenia

Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with top Armenian officials about tensions in relations between the 2 countries

Elena Teslova |

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived on Tuesday evening in Armenia on a working visit.

During his visit, Lavrov will hold talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan and is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vaagn Khachatryan, said the Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The parties are expected to discuss controversies arising from Armenia’s intention to join the EU, which contradicts its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union. They will also discuss the state of affairs around Armenia’s normalization process with neighboring Azerbaijan.

Lavrov’s last visit to Yerevan took place in June 2022.

