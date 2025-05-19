WCC from Athens: There is a need for unity – We must confront fundamentalism

The second day of the Conference, organized by the Church of Greece and the World Council of Churches in Athens, continued with a discussion on the urgent need for unity in a world largely marked by division.

Dr. Karen Georgia Thompson from the United Church of Christ in the United States emphasized that, although the 1925 Stockholm Conference brought together many delegates from diverse backgrounds, there were still missing pieces. She added that one of the hallmarks of the Stockholm Conference was its commitment to collaboration and strategic cooperation—to bring people together.

Fr. Nicolas Kazarian: An Orthodox Reflection on the 100th Anniversary of the Stockholm Conference

Speaking from the perspective of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America (Ecumenical Patriarchate), Fr. Nicolas Kazarian referred to the 1925 Stockholm Conference as a historic gathering that boldly affirmed that “Christians—despite doctrinal differences—could and should act together in service of a suffering world. It was not merely a call to dialogue, but to a common witness—a pioneering step in social ethics grounded in the mystery of baptism and in our shared confession of Christ’s sacrificial love, as proclaimed at the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea.”

Fr. Nicolas added that “from an Orthodox standpoint, fragmentation arises not only from theological disagreements but also from the temptation to align ecclesial identity with political or ideological agendas. In a polarized world, churches can become entangled in nationalism, masking fear or resentment as zeal for tradition. This leads to a fragmentation of church life into isolated identities, detached from the catholic Body of Christ.

But this challenge is not unique to Orthodoxy. Across all denominations, debates surrounding moral teachings, authority, and identity have caused division. The pastoral consequences are serious: disappointment, mistrust, alienation, and a quiet exodus from church life, also known as secularization.

Moreover, the instrumentalization of Christian faith in global conflicts calls the Church to reclaim its prophetic role. Yet such a voice must rise above ideology, remaining rooted in the Gospel.”

Fr. Nicolas sees signs of hope, despite the challenges. “Ecumenical dialogue offers tools for reconciliation that can be applied within our own communities. Although often dismissed as religious diplomacy, the ecumenical movement can in fact be a vital means through which God brings healing from within.”

What Can Orthodoxy Offer This Ecumenical Journey?

First, a rich theology of communion as the foundation of Christian life.

Second, a spiritual tradition that prioritizes healing of the heart (katharsis) as a precondition for reconciliation.

Third, the enduring leadership of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which has consistently championed dialogue, peace, and human dignity.

As Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew affirmed in Geneva (2018): “We are called to overcome the divisions of the past and to work together for unity in truth and love. The unity we seek is not uniformity, but communion in the love of Christ.”

In conclusion, Fr. Nicolas Kazarian stressed that “Orthodox participation in 1925 was significant not only in ecumenical terms, but also in its deeper engagement with issues of social ethics, culture, and the Church’s mission in the world.

Polarization cannot be healed through strategy alone. It requires repentance, humility, and transformation—not only individually, but collectively. Healing does not come through loyalty to our factions, but through faith in Christ.

May this centennial renew our determination to walk together, serve together, and, by God’s grace, become one.”

Maha Milki Wehbe: Beyond Fundamentalism, There is Also a Tendency to Demonize Ecumenism

The second day of the conference concluded with a speech by Maha Milki Wehbe of the Patriarchate of Antioch.

Maha Milki Wehbe emphasized that the issues discussed at the 1925 Stockholm Conference are just as relevant today. “The world faces immense challenges. Christians are under threat. Today, the world is fragmented and continues to fragment, while the ecumenical spirit is losing part of its strength.”

As the representative of the Patriarchate of Antioch noted, “In addition to the rise of fundamentalism, there is also a tendency to demonize ecumenism. This challenge must be addressed at the level of the World Council of Churches.” She added that the goal is to “think outside the box.”

She highlighted the region’s vulnerability where the Patriarchate of Antioch is based, mentioning Gaza, Palestine, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, and shared her experience participating in World Council of Churches Conferences.

“Fostering a spirit of unity is important, and I hope we can continue to do so. I’ve attended every WCC assembly since 1998, and many times I was the only Orthodox woman among many other women. And look at how many Orthodox women are here with us today, invited by the Church of Greece. What a difference from the 1990s.”

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times