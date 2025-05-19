WCC from Athens: Alarming rise in global conflicts – What should the response be? (VIDEO)

At a landmark international conference co-hosted by the Church of Greece and the World Council of Churches (WCC) in Athens, Peter Prove, Director of the Commission of the Churches on International Affairs (CCIA), delivered a powerful report addressing the escalating challenges of global conflict and the erosion of international legal order.

Prove opened his remarks by highlighting the unique ecumenical significance of 2025, calling it a “special ecumenical year” marked by a convergence of historical anniversaries: the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council in Nicaea (325), the centenary of the Universal Christian Conference on Life & Work (Stockholm, 1925), the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, and the founding of the United Nations. These moments, he said, serve as reminders of the Church’s role in shaping global peace and justice.

“We are at a point in history when the foundational principles of international law and multilateral cooperation are under unprecedented threat,” Prove warned. “The institutions built to uphold peace are being undermined at precisely the moment when global crises such as climate change demand urgent and united responses.”

Prove urged a return to the foundational vision of CCIA, which predates the WCC by two years and was established to be a prophetic voice for peace and human dignity. He emphasized that the current moment demands vigorous ecumenical advocacy and collaboration, transcending political and funding limitations. “The ecumenical movement must embody international cooperation—not merely speak of it,” he said.

Peacebuilding Focus Areas

Israel-Palestine: Prove spoke in stark terms about the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza since the October 2023 Hamas attacks. He condemned Israel’s actions and highlighted the international legal system—particularly the ICJ and ICC—as the last bulwark against unchecked violence. He praised the continued operation of the WCC’s Ecumenical Accompaniment Programme for Palestine and Israel (EAPPI), which remains a vital presence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem despite increased restrictions.

Iraq: For years, the WCC has fostered interfaith dialogue to support social cohesion post-ISIS. It is now working with partners to help the Iraqi government develop a national strategy for managing religious and cultural diversity—underscoring WCC’s long-term commitment to inclusive citizenship and sustainable peace.

Syria: With the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024, hopes for a more democratic future in Syria have faltered amidst renewed violence. Prove shared that the WCC is exploring constructive roles in supporting a peaceful, inclusive transition.

Ukraine: Addressing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Prove was unequivocal in his condemnation. He emphasized the breach of international law and the failure of global governance systems. WCC continues communication with churches in both Ukraine and Russia, hoping to create channels for peace. CCIA supports efforts to establish a new tribunal under the Council of Europe to prosecute the crime of aggression.

Prove concluded by reminding participants that next year will mark the 80th anniversary of the CCIA’s founding, reaffirming the Commission’s enduring mission to uphold peace, justice, human rights, and international law. “We must act decisively now, or risk losing a generation to division and violence,” he warned.

Mathews George Chunakara: Putin recognises Europe’s reluctance

In his opening address at the 60th Meeting of the Commission of the Churches on International Affairs (CCIA) of the World Council of Churches, Moderator Mathews George Chunakara highlighted the dramatic geopolitical shifts reshaping the world in 2025, with a particular emphasis on the Ukraine war, President Donald Trump's foreign policy, and President Vladimir Putin's actions.

President Putin was described as gaining the upper hand in Ukraine, with Russian forces advancing in the east while the Ukrainian army faces significant setbacks. Putin reportedly sees Western hesitation to fully support Ukraine with sufficient financial aid and weapons as a sign of weakness. According to the CCIA report, Putin interprets this as Western complacency and lack of resolve, especially in light of Trump’s ambiguous position on NATO and European defense. More than 12,300 civilians have been killed since Russia’s invasion, underscoring the gravity of the conflict.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s return to office has introduced profound changes to U.S. foreign policy. Within just a few months, he has repositioned the United States on the global stage—voting in alignment with Russia and other authoritarian regimes, signaling an uncertain commitment to NATO, and drastically reducing foreign aid. European leaders now fear that Trump may seek transactional alliances, potentially brokering a deal with Putin “over the heads” of European leaders, possibly even involving territorial concessions in Ukraine.

Trump’s rhetoric suggests he aims to resolve the Ukraine crisis, but analysts warn he may leverage U.S. support to extract trade or military concessions. As Europe scrambles to bolster its own defense structures—through initiatives like the EU’s “Readiness 2030” plan and the UK’s largest defense investment since the Cold War—questions grow over whether the continent can continue to rely on U.S. protection.

Together, these developments reflect a deep uncertainty about the future of the international order, the durability of Western alliances, and the ability of global institutions to prevent further escalation of conflict—particularly in Ukraine, where the geopolitical stakes continue to rise.

Orthodox Times