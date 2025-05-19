Pope Leo XIV and Ecumenical Patriarch to meet in Nicaea, Asia Minor

This morning at the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV received Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who had attended the enthronement ceremony of the new pontiff on Sunday.

According to information from the Athens News Agency (ANA-MPA), the meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both leaders to continue nurturing the close and brotherly relationship that had developed between the late Pope Francis and the Ecumenical Patriarch. Central to this bond is a shared dedication to defending the vulnerable and promoting global peace.

During their conversation, Pope Leo XIV and Patriarch Bartholomew also agreed to hold a special meeting later this year to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council held in Nicaea, Asia Minor. The event is expected to take place by the end of November, aligning with the Feast of St. Andrew, the patron saint of the Ecumenical Patriarchate — an occasion that could see the Pope visiting the Phanar in Istanbul.

Before departing Rome, Patriarch Bartholomew is also scheduled to visit the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, where he will offer prayers at the tomb of the late Pope Francis.

The meeting underscores the ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox Churches through mutual respect, collaboration, and shared witness in a troubled world.

