Cyprus firmly supports Armenia’s European path and its efforts for regional peace – Annita Demetriou – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Cyprus and Armenia are linked by historical, brotherly bonds, common principles and values, as well as unwavering solidarity between true friends, President Annita Demetriou said after talks with the President of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan.

“Our institutional relationship is sealed by the Memorandum of Cooperation between the two parliaments, which we agreed to update and expand, aimed at a strategic parliamentary cooperation and strengthening of inter-parliamentary diplomacy,” she said.

“In a volatile geopolitical environment, the two countries face common challenges that require a united and consistent international stance and two-foot and two-stand avoidance,” Annita Demetriou said.

“Cyprus firmly supports Armenia’s European path and its efforts for regional peace and in this context the Armenian “Crossroads for Peace” initiative. We invest in dialogue, cooperation and solidarity for the safety and stability of our people,” the Speaker said.Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan

