Choreographer Yuri Grigorovich dies aged 98

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Russian choreographer, People’s Artist of the USSR Yuri Grigorovich has died aged 98, his assistant Alexander Kolesnikov told TASS news agency.

The date and place of the farewell will be announced later.

Born in Leningrad (now Saint Petersburg) in 1927, Yuri Grigorovich, was a dancer, artistic director, and choreographer whose ballets set a trend that for many years determined the development of ballet in Russia.

He trained at the Leningrad Choreographic School before joining the Kirov Ballet as a soloist in 1946. While at the Kirov, he created his first major ballet, The Stone Flower (1957) and became ballet master of the company in 1962. He was also a soloist at the Maryinsky Theater and for a short time headed its ballet.

In 1964 Grigorovich was appointed choreographer-in-chief of the Bolshoi Theatre and stayed with the prestigious Moscow company for over 30 years. Ballets he created there include The Nutcracker (1966), Spartacus (1968), Ivan the Terrible (1975), Angara (1976), Romeo and Juliet and The Golden Age. He also choreographed new versions of masterpieces of the past, such as The Sleeping Beauty (1963, 1973) and Swan Lake, Raymonda (1984), La Bayadere (1991) and Don Quixote, Giselle (1987) and Le Corsaire 1994).

In addition to staging ballets, Grigorovich served on the juries of international competitions. He was a member of the Vienna Music Society, Honorable Chairman of the International Theatre Institute, Chairman of the International Choreography Association and Honorable Chairman of the Ukrainian Dance Academy.

In 2009, Grigorovich was awarded the Order of Honor by decree of the President of the Republic of Armenia.

The Spartacus Ballet staged by Yuri Grigorovich premiered at the Opera and Ballet Theatre of Armenia in 2009.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu