Archbishop of America to lead pilgrimage marking 1700 years since First Ecumenical Council

Today, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America is departing from New York City for Constantinople, Türkiye, where he will lead a historic pilgrimage commemorating the 1700th Anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council which convened in Nicaea.

The trip will take place from May 19 – May 25, 2025, during which pilgrims will have the opportunity to visit the Sacred Center of Orthodoxy, the Mother Church of Constantinople, and receive the blessing of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

It will also include visits to sites of religious and cultural importance throughout Constantinople, as well as special trips to the Sacred Monastery of the Holy Trinity at the Theological School of Halki and the ancient city of Nicaea, modern day İznik, to explore this most sacred space significant to the development of the Christian faith.

Photo: Orthodox Observer/Brittainy Newman

Orthodox Times