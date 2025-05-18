Church of Greece and World Council of Churches discuss social challenges (LIVE)

The conference marking the 100th anniversary of the historic “Life and Work” movement officially opened on Sunday afternoon at a central hotel in Athens. The event is jointly organized by the Church of Greece and the Commission of the Churches on International Affairs (CCIA) of the World Council of Churches (WCC).

Bringing together around 40 representatives from WCC member churches across the globe—including theologians, scientists, academics, clergy, and social agency leaders—the conference aims to foster the exchange of experiences and strengthen a shared ecclesial witness on pressing contemporary issues. Among these are social unrest, forced migration, value crises, and the growing need for a compassionate and consistent pastoral presence.

As host, the Church of Greece is highlighting its rich and diverse social and pastoral ministry, with a particular focus on the expertise it has developed in responding to complex social challenges, such as poverty, instability, and, most notably, the consequences of armed conflict. Its significant contribution to addressing the refugee crisis stands as a powerful example of this work.

The conference was officially inaugurated by Metropolitan Gabriel of Nea Ionia, representing the Church of Greece. At his suggestion, the opening session began with all participants singing “Christ is Risen” in Greek, setting a tone of unity and shared faith for the days ahead.

Dr. Mathews George Chunakara: What we are witnessing today is fragmentation within a multipolar global order

Taking the floor, the Moderator of the Commission of the Churches on International Affairs (CCIA) of the World Council of Churches, Dr. Mathews George Chunakara, expressed his joy at being in Athens and noted that the world is going through one of its most divide times since the Cold War.

“Within such a short span of time since the beginning of 2025, the world has witnessed stunning changes and challenges. Deepening divisions, mistrust, and fragmentation are reshaping international relations.

Emerging trends have led to a dearth of global cooperation in addressing geopolitical, geo-economic, geostrategic, and humanitarian concerns. What we are witnessing today is fragmentation within a multipolar global order.

Such a trend often enforces rules and norms created by middle and great powers for selfish goals. However, the Western-led global order is not expected to decline so soon and will likely continue to hold prominent influence for some more time.

Meanwhile, alternative power centres are likely to strengthen, led not only by China but also by key emerging powers including India and the Arabian Gulf states.

The intervention of some oil-rich Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar, during Trump’s recent visit to the Middle East—resolving certain West Asian crises such as in Syria and Iran—is a clear example of the growing influence and strength of non-Westen powers in international politics.”

Archbishop of Athens: “We welcome you to a European country with deep Christian roots”

Metropolitan Agathangelos of Fanari then took the floor and read the message of Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece.

Among other things, Archbishop Ieronymos welcomed the participants “to our homeland and the Autocephalous Church of Greece, which is a founding member of the World Council of Churches already since the first Assembly of 1948 in Amsterdam.”

He further stated, “We welcome you to a European country with deep Christian roots and principles, where faith in the Gospel, and the living tradition of the Church still inspire and guide the hearts of its citizens.

We welcome you to an Autocephalous Orthodox Church, which, amidst numerous challenges, modern impasses, and a secularised reality, strives to remain a beacon of faith and love, to minister to the suffering human being, to preserve unity “in the bond of peace” (Eph. 4,3), and to preach “rightly dividing the word of truth” (2 Tim. 2,15).” (READ HERE THE SPEECH)

Minister of Migration: Need to strengthen State–Church cooperation on migration

The Minister of Migration and Asylum, Makis Voridis, referred to the strong cooperation between the State and the Church, particularly regarding the support of refugees arriving in Greece.

He also spoke of the need to expand this cooperation further and wished success for the conference.

Deputy Minister of Education: We honor the Church’s contribution to Inter-Christian Dialogue

Deputy Minister of Education and Religious Affairs Nikos Papaioannou emphasized that “as a State, we recognize and honor the Church of Greece’s steadfast contribution to initiatives that strengthen inter-Christian dialogue, foster reconciliation, and highlight the role of the Church as a bearer of unity, hope, and reconciliation.

The Ministry of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports maintains continuous and constructive collaboration with the Church of Greece, within a dialogue framework grounded in mutual respect and a shared commitment to cultivating spiritual values, reinforcing social cohesion, and promoting peaceful coexistence among people and nations.

We welcome every initiative of the Church that transcends national borders and serves the universal character of the Christian message.”

Greeting from the Secretary General for Hellenes Abroad, Maira Myrogianni

A greeting was also delivered from the podium of the conference by Maira Myrogianni, Secretary General for Greeks Abroad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

