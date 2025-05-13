How to become a Catholic? Google reports increase in searches after Pope Francis’ death

A Global Surge in Spiritual Curiosity: The Catholic Faith Sees Unprecedented Spike After Pope Francis’ Final Easter

Jorge Enrique Mújica

(ZENIT News / Rome, 05.13.2025).- In a digital world where curiosity is often measured in clicks and search bars, something extraordinary unfolded in the days surrounding Easter this year. Global online searches for “how to become Catholic” surged by a staggering 373% between April 20 and April 26, marking what observers call a spiritual phenomenon sparked by the final public moments—and sudden death—of Pope Francis.

The pontiff, aged 88, made his last public appearance on Easter Sunday, April 20, offering a frail but radiant blessing to the sea of faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square. Less than 24 hours later, he was gone.

What followed was not only mourning, but movement. The internet, often a mirror of cultural trends, lit up with questions—not just about papal succession, but about faith itself.

“It’s unlike anything we’ve tracked before,” said Magdalena Petrusic, senior travel analyst at Vatican Tickets & Tours, the agency that compiled the Google Trends data. “We’re used to seeing spikes in tourism or event inquiries when a major religious figure passes. But this was different. People weren’t planning trips—they were seeking conversion.”

The timing of this surge is telling. According to Petrusic, it began almost immediately after Pope Francis appeared on Easter Sunday and spiked dramatically the day of his death. “It was as though the world paused, watched, and then responded—not with apathy or distraction, but with a hunger to understand what moved this man,” she said.

Francis was widely loved for his humility, his call for ecological justice, and his insistence on mercy over judgment. His papacy, marked by gestures as simple as paying hotel bills himself or washing the feet of refugees, resonated far beyond the traditional walls of the Church.

But the data also suggest a deeper trend, one that has been quietly building beneath the surface: a generational shift in religious engagement.

A recent report from the Bible Society titled «The Quiet Revival» highlights a notable increase in Christian interest—particularly among Gen Z and young millennials aged 18 to 34. While Anglican congregations in the UK have declined in recent years, Catholic participation among the same age group has risen dramatically—from 23% in 2018 to 41% in 2024. Pentecostalism also made gains, but the Catholic resurgence stands out for its breadth and depth.

“People once assumed younger generations were walking away from faith. That’s only half true,” says Dr. Alina Meredith, a sociologist of religion at the University of Oxford. “What we’re seeing now is not a rejection of belief, but a rejection of empty ritual. Young people are turning toward expressions of faith that are grounded in purpose—care for the poor, environmental stewardship, and radical inclusion. Pope Francis modeled that.”

In a world where headlines are increasingly fleeting, the Catholic Church is once again commanding global attention—not with scandal or spectacle, but with a quiet question reverberating through millions of minds: What does it mean to belong to something greater than oneself?

For many, the answer begins not in a cathedral, but in a search engine.

