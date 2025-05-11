Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas met Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

President of the Hellenic Republic Konstantinos Tasoulas attended the anniversary celebration marking 150 years since the construction of the Church of St. Nicholas of the Athenian Philanthropic Society.

The event was held in the presence of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, representatives of the Patriarchates of Alexandria and Jerusalem, and Bishop Iakovos of Thavmakos, representing Archbishop Ieronymos, at the American School of Classical Studies in Athens.

On the sidelines of the event, President Tassoulas met privately with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

During the ceremony, hosted by journalist Dora Antonopoulou, the Ecumenical Patriarch presented awards to benefactors and contributors to the restoration of the historic church.

The event concluded with a musical performance by Evanthia Reboutsika following the Ecumenical Patriarch’s speech.

Orthodox Times