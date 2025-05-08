University of Michigan’s ‘Shared Memories’ 2025: Stories, Objects, and a Community United

ANN ARBOR, MI — On April 24, the University of Michigan’s Center for Armenian Studies, in partnership with the Armenian Students Cultural Association and the Multidisciplinary Workshop for Armenian Studies, hosted the Third Annual “Shared Memories: The Armenian Experience Through Objects and Stories.” This unique and heartfelt event served as a communal commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, offering space for remembrance, storytelling, and intergenerational connection.

Held at Weiser Hall in the heart of Ann Arbor, the gathering brought together a diverse crowd.

In contrast to traditional lectures or vigils, the format of this event embraced informality and openness. Attendees were invited to bring an object and share the story behind it — family photographs, jewelry, backgammon tables, books, paintings, coins, and more. Each item became a portal into a lived Armenian experience, whether rooted in historical memory, diasporic identity or Michigan’s own Armenian-American narrative.

One of the most memorable aspects of the event was the array of ethnically diverse Armenian foods, generously catered by local businesses.

Though April 24 marks the commemoration of a tragic past, this year’s event was also a moment of connection and healing. The day coincided with Holocaust Remembrance Day, further emphasizing the importance of remembrance, testimony, and solidarity in the face of historical trauma.

“Shared Memories” has quickly become an annual tradition at the University of Michigan, one that goes beyond solemn reflection to offer an intimate, participatory, and communal space for honoring Armenian heritage. The Center for Armenian Studies extends its gratitude to all who contributed stories, objects, and presence, helping to transform a day of mourning into one of meaning, memory, and togetherness.

