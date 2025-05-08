The Pope’s Complete Agenda: Mass for the Inauguration of the Pontificate, Possession of Rome Cathedrals, and First General Audience

Jorge Enrique Mújica

The Prefecture of the Papal Household announced Pope Leo XIV’s May agenda.

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 09.05.2025).- The Prefecture of the Papal Household announced, to the accredited press, Pope Leo XIV’s agenda from May 10th to the 25th . Among the most important events are the Mass for the Inauguration of the Pontificate, the Possession of Rome Cathedrals and the First General Audience as Pope. These are the dates:

Saturday May 10

Meeting with Cardinals

Sunday May 11

Regina Caeli

Central Entrance of the Vatican Basilica

Monday May 12

First Audience (Exclusive for the Press)

Paul VI Hall

Friday, May 16

Audience to the Diplomatic Corps (Only Mission Heads)

Sunday May 18 at 10:00 a.m.

Mass for the Inauguration of the Pontificate

Saint Peter’s Square

Tuesday May 20

Possession of the Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside-the-Walls

Wednesday May 21

First General Audience

Saturday May 24

Meeting with the Roman Curia and Employees of Vatican City State

Sunday May 25

Regina Caeli

Saint Peter’s Square

Sunday May 25

Possession of Papal Basilica of Saint John Lateran

Possession of Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

https://zenit.org/2025/05/08/the-popes-complete-agenda-mass-for-the-inauguration-of-the-pontificate-possession-of-rome-cathedrals-and-first-general-audience/