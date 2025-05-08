The Pope’s Complete Agenda: Mass for the Inauguration of the Pontificate, Possession of Rome Cathedrals, and First General Audience

The Prefecture of the Papal Household announced Pope Leo XIV’s May agenda.
(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 09.05.2025).- The Prefecture of the Papal Household announced, to the accredited press, Pope Leo XIV’s agenda from May 10th to the 25th . Among the most important events are the Mass for the Inauguration of the Pontificate, the Possession of Rome Cathedrals and the First General Audience as Pope. These are the dates:
Saturday May 10
Meeting with Cardinals
Sunday May 11
Regina Caeli
Central Entrance of the Vatican Basilica
Monday May 12
First Audience (Exclusive for the Press)
Paul VI Hall
Friday, May 16
Audience to the Diplomatic Corps (Only Mission Heads)
Sunday May 18 at 10:00 a.m.
Mass for the Inauguration of the Pontificate
Saint Peter’s Square
Tuesday May 20
Possession of the Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside-the-Walls
Wednesday May 21
First General Audience
Saturday May 24
Meeting with the Roman Curia and Employees of Vatican City State
Sunday May 25
Regina Caeli
Saint Peter’s Square
Sunday May 25
Possession of Papal Basilica of Saint John Lateran
Possession of Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major
Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.
https://zenit.org/2025/05/08/the-popes-complete-agenda-mass-for-the-inauguration-of-the-pontificate-possession-of-rome-cathedrals-and-first-general-audience/
İlk yorum yapan siz olun