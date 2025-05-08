Lawyer: International Experts, Diplomats are Prohibited from Entering Baku Military Court

YEREVAN (News.am) — Siranush Sahakyan, the lawyer representing the Armenian prisoners’ interests at the European Court of Human Rights, said in an interview on May 6, that an international independent researcher based in Baku has been denied access to the Military Court.

“The court building has been strictly monitored. Despite Azerbaijan’s repeated claims that the hearings are open, the researcher has been denied access. He was informed that he can only enter the premises with the permission of the Prosecutor General’s Office or the Supreme Court. In addition, during his stay in Azerbaijan, he was subjected to harassment. This tells you everything you need to know about the ‘open trials’ being held in Baku,” she noted. Sahakyan added that international human rights defenders and NGO representatives have submitted official requests to Azerbaijan for permission to attend the sessions and enter the country, but their applications have been denied. “Diplomats accredited in Baku were also denied access to the sessions, despite having submitted applications in accordance with official procedures,” she added.

“While Azerbaijani legislation aligns with international standards — guaranteeing the right of any interested party to attend open trials — we are, in fact, witnessing a situation where these legal norms are not being upheld.”

Sahakyan expressed serious concern over Azerbaijan’s demand for the withdrawal of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) from Baku, warning that such a move would pose significant challenges for Armenian prisoners. “I have information that the Red Cross has been unable to visit certain Armenian prisoners sentenced to imprisonment for the past two months. It remains unclear whether this is due to technical issues or stems from a formal notification regarding the suspension of the ICRC’s activities in the country. However, it appears that restrictions have already begun,” Sahakyan stated.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator