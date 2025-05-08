Imola Lázár: With Transylvanian Hungarian-Armenian flavors

Artsvi Bakhchinyan

YEREVAN/BUDAPEST — Lázár Imola is a Hungarian artist specializing in enameling who has been connected to the arts since childhood. She was born in Reghin, Transylvania (Romania) and currently lives in Budapest. Imola completed teacher training, then studied law, and later, during an interior design course, she mastered enameling. Her works has been exhibited in the cities of Hungary, Romania, France, Slovakia, Germany, Austria.

Dear Imola, you specialize in a rare form of art — enameling. Hungarian enameling has been an important part of the country’s artistic heritage since the Middle Ages. The International Enamel Art Symposium in Kecskemét is well known. What modern trends are shaping today’s Hungarian enameling art?

Dear Artsvi, I do not follow modern trends. I apply enamel in a unique way. For example, I combine my enamel wallpapers with nanotechnology development, test how enamel behaves in aquatic environments, or even apply it to lingerie and motorcycles. Whatever comes to my mind — that is the trend for me. This is how I function because this is how I feel good. I am building my brand in this way as well.

I assume you have introduced new elements to Hungarian enameling with your Armenian motifs, blending historical craftsmanship with modern artistic innovations. It is wonderful to see that two Armenian-born artists in Hungary are reinterpreting medieval Armenian painting in new ways — Ermone Zabel Martaian through glass painting and you through enamel art. What Armenian-themed works have you created so far?

At school, we initially created only small pendants and jewelry. My first significant work came in my second year when the Armenian National Autonomy of Hungary commissioned me to create an Armenian Bible in enamel. Being of Armenian origin myself, I gladly accepted the challenge, resulting in a series of fifty enamel paintings. This artistic direction has remained with me ever since — later, I created the Armenian alphabet, now housed in the National Széchényi Library, followed by a series on Armenian kings and the coats of arms of Armenian cities. One of the images from my Armenian Bible is in Echmiadzin, at the Armenian Religious Museum, and the other one is in the Vatican.

You mentioned that you have Armenian ancestry. One of the heroes of the Hungarian Revolution of 1848 was Lázár Vilmos. Are you related to his family?”

Yes. Colonel Vilmos Lázár and Lieutenant General Ernő Kiss — both martyrs of Arad from 1848 — were cousins. I am a descendant of both of them. They were related to the Lázár noble family living in Transylvania. Thanks to our noble family, among other things, the Armenian church in Gyergyószentmiklós was built. Our coat of arms is still on the church wall today.

I will never forget when we first talked on a video call, and I showed you Mount Ararat from my window — you couldn’t hold back your tears. Without possessing the language, religion, Armenian traditional names, habits, you, Hungarians with Armenian roots still keep the historical memory How this is possible after so many centuries to keep certain Armenian identity?

On my maternal side, my grandmother, Countess Maria Lázár, had the ancestors I mentioned. In my childhood, she told me a lot about the Armenians. When I showed her how I constantly drew vines and plant motifs, she smiled and showed me embroidery featuring the same designs, saying: “It’s no coincidence — it’s in your blood,” and then she started telling stories. Even the seasoning of her food contained the Armenian flavor. If I can put it this way, we ate a different taste than others — Transylvanian Hungarian-Armenian flavors.

I know that the descendants of Hungarian Armenians prepare angadjapur – a special festive dish, that has survived only among them and as I assume, comes from the kingdom of Ani.

Among other things, it was precisely the angadjabur soup that was one of the “clues.” I still make it to this day. The hurut (fermented dried yogurt) blocks were lined up on the shelf in the pantry. Naturally, the töltike (stuffed grape leaves – tolma) couldn’t be left out either, with plenty of garlic. Yummy. Divine flavors. And this was just the tip of the iceberg. But it was enough to look at us — our features and temperament gave it away. I am proud of that.

Finally, I would like to ask: What is life for a Hungarian artist today, how much demand is there for it today and how do you share your work with the world?

It is difficult, like the life of any artist in general. But I chose it because I love it. One could say it’s a form of satisfaction, but somehow, I would feel much better if I were financially appreciated. There is something to draw from. I would like to sell works from my Armenian Bible series. I see that today, when social media is booming, almost everyone buys things online. But this material cannot be subjected to that. I believe in personal communication between people — presentations, auctions, conversations.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator