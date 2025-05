Eurovision 2025: Armenia’s Parg holds second rehearsal (Video)

Armenia’s Parg held his second rehearsal on Eurovision stage. Parg is representing Armenia with his song “Survivor.”

Parg’s Eurovision entry was penned by Parg and Swedish composers Thomas G:son and Peter Boström. They were joined by lex Wilke, Armen Paul, Benjamin Alasu, Eva Voskanian, Jon Aljidi, Joshua Curran, Martin Mooradian.

Parg will perform in the Second Semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest on the 15th of May.

