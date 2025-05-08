Armenia Lacrosse to Participate in Heritage Cup Monument in Mass.

BOSTON — In an inspiring blend of heritage, sportsmanship, and grassroots development, Armenia Lacrosse is emerging as one of the world’s newest and most promising national lacrosse programs. In 2025, Armenia proudly became the 93rd member of World Lacrosse and the 36th member of the European Lacrosse Federation. With strong momentum, Armenia will field three teams — Men’s, Women’s, and Men’s U19 — at the upcoming 2025 Heritage Cup Tournament in Massachusetts from May 23 to 26.

The Heritage Cup, one of the largest international lacrosse events globally, will bring together 112 teams from 36 nations and host more than 2,000 athletes. For Armenia, this marks a major milestone — not just in international sports participation but in the strategic development of lacrosse at home. The tournament also doubles as a critical fundraising and awareness-building platform, and Armenia Lacrosse is poised to leverage the opportunity to further its mission: to grow lacrosse organically in Armenia by creating sustainable youth programs for both girls and boys.

As part of the Heritage Cup festivities, Armenia Lacrosse invites the public to a special community event on Thursday, May 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC), 47 Nichols Ave., Watertown. This pre-tournament gathering is an opportunity for the Armenian-American community and sports fans to meet the athletes and coaches, celebrate their achievements, and support the mission through donations and gear sales. All proceeds from this event and ongoing fundraising efforts will be dedicated to advancing lacrosse development in Armenia.

Building from the Ground Up in Armenia

Armenia Lacrosse’s vision is clear and ambitious: to establish ten youth lacrosse programs across Armenia for girls and boys. So far, programs are in development or operation in Kaghtsrashen, Surenavan, Nor Ughi, Vanadzor, Gyumri, Akhtala, Metsamor 1, Metsamor 2 and Vayk — with just one more location to reach their milestone goal.

To support this mission, Armenia Lacrosse has hired a full-time coach in Armenia and hosts regular clinics and training sessions to introduce the sport to local youth. These clinics teach fundamentals, foster team-building, and promote physical fitness in under-resourced communities. With every stick passed and every goal scored, Armenia’s youth are learning a sport that blends heritage, Olympic aspiration, and powerful community ties.

Despite its youth as a federation, Armenia Lacrosse has already shown it can compete. In March, the men’s team earned a third-place finish at the Eurolax Sixes Tournament in Portugal, beating France, Luxembourg, Portugal and Switzerland’s A and B teams. Their only loss came against the Netherlands, with the third-place finish determined by goal differential. It was a remarkable performance that showcased the team’s talent, discipline, and drive to grow.

Armenia Lacrosse would not exist without the commitment and passion of its founders: Johnny Mouradian, Fr. Shnork Souin and Mher Saribekyan.

Mouradian, a legendary figure in the sport, is the co-founder and primary architect of Armenia Lacrosse. A veteran of both field and box lacrosse, he has won nine professional world championships and has served as GM, coach and player at the sport’s highest levels, including as GM of Team Canada’s national programs. His leadership and connections have been crucial in launching and sustaining Armenia’s lacrosse presence.

Souin, a priest of the Armenian Apostolic Church, co-founder, and passionate supporter, believes deeply in the spiritual and cultural bridge between lacross — often called the “Creator’s Game” — and Armenia, known as the “Land of the Creator.”

Mher Saribekyan is the Federation’s Technical Coordinator and acts as a vital bridge between operations in Armenia and the diaspora.

The teams are coached by a talented and experienced group. For the Men’s Team, coaching duties are led by Mouradian and Jimmer Harabedian, with Larry Penzien managing. The Men’s U19 Team is led by Tyler Hall and Yevgeniy Gevorkyan, with Nikolai Gevorkyan managing equipment.

Morgan Radner, the Head Coach for Armenia’s Women’s Sixes team, adds high-level coaching expertise and a passion for mentoring athletes. Isabel Kubikian, a King’s College London graduate with international experience and a strong vision for growing the women’s game serves as the Assistant Coach. Laura Dilimetin, the team’s manager, is a seasoned coach and player from Manhasset, NY, who brings decades of organizational and on-field leadership. Together, they form a powerhouse team guiding Armenia’s women’s lacrosse to new heights on the global stage.

Armenia Lacrosse has also announced new strategic partnerships to support their mission. Khachkar Studios joins as a cultural and educational partner, helping connect Armenian heritage and faith with community sports. Their collaboration will also support fundraising for youth lacrosse development. Signature Lacrosse has partnered with Armenia Lacrosse to provide branded gear and fundraising support. Ten percent of all sales go directly to Armenia Lacrosse, supporting clinics, equipment, and Armenia’s first-ever Youth Lacrosse Festival set for the last week of July.

