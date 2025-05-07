‘Portraits of Joan Agajanian Quinn’ Exhibition Extended Due to Popular Demand

ReflectSpace Gallery announced that the “Embracing Diasporic Art: Portraits of Joan Agajanian Quinn” exhibition has been extended by popular demand.

The exhibition presents thirty-five original portraits of Quinn made by diasporic, immigrant, and culturally diverse artists. Selected from Quinn’s personal art collection and archive of over three hundred works, the exhibition highlights a distinct part of each artists’ unique story and how they capture Quinn’s vital and enduring presence.

Often described as the doyenne of the Los Angeles art scene, Joan Agajanian Quinn’s image has been captured by more artists than any other living person. She has been painted, photographed, and sculpted by many of the prolific artists she has befriended throughout her years in Los Angeles and other cities, including Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, David Hockney, Larry Bell, Ed Ruscha, and many more. As West Coast editor of Interview magazine, host of The Joan Quinn Profiles, and throughout her career in journalism, the arts, and philanthropy, Quinn has seamlessly moved between roles as advocate, chronicler, catalyst, and friend, championing artists from diverse cultural backgrounds and across disciplines and generations. Through their work, the artists reflect the richness of cultural exchange and collaboration.

The exhibition extends into the PassageWay, where Quinn’s own snapshots reveal her instinct for documenting intimate moments with legendary figures like Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat. These spontaneous photographs unveil another facet of Quinn’s artistic orbit, capturing her ability to be both documentarian and active participant in significant artistic circles.

Through these portraits and photographs, viewers witness decades of artistic dialogue across communities and cultures. Quinn’s unwavering commitment to connecting artists, particularly those from immigrant and diasporic backgrounds, continues to echo in contemporary art. “Embracing Diasporic Art: Portraits of Joan Agajanian Quinn” is curated by Ara and Anahid Oshagan.

Artists whose work are featured in the exhibition include: Ruben Amirian, Vako Armeno, Kalman Aron, Huguette Caland, Pablo Carreño, Silvina Der Meguerditchian, Gregory Wiley Edwards, Elsa Flores Almaraz, Sophia Gasparian, Yolanda González, Nikolas Soren Goodich, Gyurjyan, Chaz Guest, Marc Guiragosian, Chris Hartunian, Zarko Kalmic, Anna Kostanian, Sheku Kowai, Gilbert “Magu” Luján, Joao Machado, Karine Matsakian, Ramon Ramirez, Stuart Rapeport, Jose “Prime” Reza, Samvel Saghatelian, Aram Saroyan, Wayne Shimabukuro, Reinhard Teichmann, Joey Terrill, Connor Tingley, Ruby Vartan, Don Weinstein, Felix Yegazarian, Firooz Zahedi, Zareh, and Hraztan Zeitlian.

“Embracing Diasporic Art: Portraits of Joan Agajanian Quinn” opened on March 22 and will run through August 3.

ReflectSpace Gallery is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

To learn more, visit the Gallery’s website.

Asbarez