A Haven for Healing

Surp Pirgiç Armenian Hospital brilliantly tends to body and mind

By Araks Kasyan, Photographs by Davit Hakobyan

Kazaz Artin (Harutyun) Amira Bezjian

Surp Pirgiç (Holy Saviour) Armenian Hospital in Istanbul, operating for nearly two centuries, holds deep importance for the Turkish Armenian community in the city. As the largest and wealthiest institution of the Armenian community, it now meets the highest modern healthcare standards.

Established in 1832 by Kazaz Artin (Harutyun) Amira Bezjian, a prominent Armenian philanthropist and financial advisor to Sultan Mahmud II of the Ottoman Empire, the hospital reflects his enduring legacy. A statue of Bezjian now welcomes all who enter the hospital.

The hospital holds the status of a “national” foundation, but not in the way most people imagine. In this case, the word “national” refers to the Armenian Nation, not a state-run facility. Nevertheless, over time, Surp Pirgiç has come to serve many nationalities living in Turkey while the Armenians remain responsible for its governance by the Armenian community foundation. At the same time, hospital is entitled to certain rights and receive support under Turkish law, such as Turkish government permits, medical supplies, or indirect support to continue operating efficiently. With state-of-the-art equipment and top-notch medical professionals, the hospital is regarded today as one of the leading healthcare facilities in Istanbul.

Markrit Arslan, the general secretary of Surp Pirgiç Armenian Hospital, states that the hospital treats around 350 patients per month, with approximately 85,000 outpatients visiting the clinic annually. The hospital performs up to 30 surgeries a day.

The recently built guest house for the relatives of patients at the Surp Pirgiç Armenian Hospital.

Despite the majority of the medical staff being Turkish, the signs on the doors of every department are also written in Armenian.

Arslan refers to the institution as a “national hospital,” further underscoring its significance for the community. “As a national hospital, we are truly unique in the world. Currently, we have 24 departments, including a center for mental health and psychiatric care. The only service we lack is oncology, but that will soon be available, and our hospital will offer a full range of health-care services,” explains Arslan.

She also highlights the profound influence of Petros Şirinoglû, who has led the hospital’s Board of Trustees since 2005. Arslan attributes the sweeping reforms and the recent triumphs of Surp Pirgiç to Şirinoglû’s unwavering dedication. As the institution’s most generous benefactor, Şirinoglû is a daily presence at Surp Pirgiç, arriving at 8:30 each morning and remaining until the workday concludes, embodying a tireless commitment to the hospital’s mission.

As you walk through the hospital’s modern, well-equipped facilities, one noticeable feature is that, despite the majority of the medical staff being Turkish, the signs on the doors of every department are also written in Armenian. Additionally, several sections of the hospital are named after Armenian benefactors who have supported Surp Pirgiç throughout the years.

Spanning roughly 22,000 square meters, the hospital complex includes not only a hospital and clinic, but also an old pharmacy, a church, a nursing home, a recently constructed guest house for patients’ relatives, a museum, and a library.

Support for Armenian Seniors

In the early 19th century, Yedikule, where the hospital is located, was outside the administrative boundaries of Istanbul. Over time, as the city expanded through urbanization, the district became part of central Istanbul. Yet, despite being in the city, the hospital’s grounds provide a peaceful retreat, nestled within a vast, lush park. Visitors often spot elderly residents of the nursing home, which operates on the hospital premises, relaxing on benches near the garden’s fountains.

Petros Şirinoglû, chairman of the Board of Trustees, arrives daily at 8:30 a.m.

Currently, 185 elderly Armenians live in the nursing home, receiving permanent care. Some have families who visit them occasionally, while others without caregivers or relatives also find refuge there. It’s no surprise that the latter warmly welcome any visitor to the nursing home. When they hear Armenian spoken, the usual Turkish greeting is quickly replaced by the Armenian phrase “pari egak” meaning “welcome.”

Arslan explains that the senior care center offers a comprehensive range of services, including 24/7 medical care, personalized health monitoring, and support with daily activities. “We have a dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and caregivers who ensure that every resident receives the necessary care and assistance. Our services also extend beyond the Surp Pirgiç facility. If a person in care falls ill, a doctor from here visits their home. If a blood test is required, a nurse can go to their home, collect the sample, and bring it back for testing,” Arslan shares.

As a national hospital, we are truly unique in the world. Currently, we have 24 departments, including a center for mental health and psychiatric care.

The operations of the nursing home are made possible by donations from benefactors within the Turkish Armenian community in Istanbul. Interestingly, many of these benefactors, now elderly themselves, are benefiting from the senior care services while living in their own homes.

A Tribute to Armenian Legacy

In 2004, Petros Şirinoglû, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Surp Pirgiç National Hospital, initiated and funded the establishment of a museum on the hospital grounds. The museum offers insights not only into the history of the hospital but also into various aspects of the Armenian community in Istanbul throughout the centuries.

The museum was inaugurated by then-Prime Minister of Turkey, and current President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. According to Arslan, “Erdoğan provided significant moral support” over the years.

Surp Pirgiç’s museum, established in 2004.

The first Armenian museum in Turkey features a variety of artifacts, including prayer books from the Armenian Church, crosses, and vestments that are 300 years old, once worn by Armenian patriarchs. Visitors are particularly drawn to the collection of historical medical instruments, medicine bottles, and boxes from the hospital’s past, which provide a glimpse into the advanced Armenian medical practices of earlier centuries. Additionally, the museum houses a unique painting by Ivan (Hovhannes) Aivazovsky, which is signed in Armenian.

Today, the museum primarily attracts students from local Armenian schools, tourists interested in the history of the Armenian community, and Armenians who come to connect with a small but significant part of their heritage.

The Surp Pirgiç chapel (in operation since 1834) and the Gulbenkian family cemetery nearby. Calouste Gulbenkian’s parents and relatives are buried in a dedicated shrine within the hospital courtyard.

The gathering and ceremonial hall within the hospital premises.

The hospital’s grounds provide a peaceful retreat, nestled within a vast, lush park.

The ophthalmology department of the Surp Pirgiç Armenian Hospital.

Originally published in the April 2025 issue of AGBU Magazine.

https://online.fliphtml5.com/fqpe/bycd/#p=7