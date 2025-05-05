Chaldean Community Foundation Opens $15M Center in West Bloomfield

The Chaldean Community Foundation/Chamber of Commerce has opened a $15 million “CCF West” at 2075 Walnut Lake Rd., west of Inkster Road, in West Bloomfield Township. The new facility expands the chamber’s operations in Oakland County.

R.J. King

The completely renovated 42,184-square-foot facility, positioned on seven acres on the site of the former Learning Circle Academy, brings together the Chaldean American Chamber of Commerce, Chaldean Community Foundation, and Chaldean News in one west side location.

The foundation also will continue its mission from its eastside offices in Sterling Heights along Maple Road, east of Ryan Road, where it serves more than 48,000 individuals each year.

CCF West will serve as a hub for a wide range of vital services and resources for the community, including:

Bishop Ibrahim Library – housing manuscripts rescued from ISIS in Iraq dating back to the 1st

Business incubator – available for entrepreneurs and startups, with mentors.

Chaldean Museum – originally housed inside Shanandoah, will have space to expand to twice its former size and will include a Genocide Gallery – new displays with religious artifacts saved from destruction in Iraq.

CN Radio/Podcast Studio – sharing space with Chaldean Voice Radio.

CNTV Television Studio.

Classrooms – for cultural awareness, Aramaic language preservation, and other instruction.

Gymnasium – to support healthy living and fitness programs.

Kitchen – featuring demonstration programming and cooking classes.

Sportsplex – outdoor area for basketball and pickleball.

Theater – 72 seats for educational programming, events and screening original content.

“We are greatly looking forward to assisting our clients with human and social services on the westside, while offsetting the tremendous demand at our Sterling Heights facility,” says Martin Manna, president of The Chaldean Community Foundation/Chamber of Commerce.

“At the same time we will be preserving and presenting our rich Chaldean culture through a wide range of mediums and platforms.”

Complete renovation work for CCF West is expected to be completed by June 20.

Founded in 2006 as the nonprofit arm of the Chaldean American Chamber of Commerce, the Chaldean Community Foundation has been rooted in serving immigrant and newcomer communities.

Foundation programs specialize in mental health services, employment services, educational programming for adults and young children, services for those with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities, and immigration.

In 2024, the foundation served more than 48,000 individuals from 70 different countries of origin as part of its commitment to improving stability, health, and wellness through advocacy, acculturation, community development, and cultural preservation.

