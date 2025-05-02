Hayk Melikyan’s concert in Athens marks 110th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Siranush Ghazanchyan

A concert dedicated to the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide was held at the Dimitris Mitropoulos concert hall of the Great Music of Athens at the initiative of the Armenian Embassy in Greece.

Distinguished pianist, honored artist of the Republic of Armenia, Hayk Melikyan, performed works by contemporary Armenian and Greek composers.

In his opening remarks His Excellency the Ambassador of Armenia to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan underlined that the Armenian Genocide was organized and carried out by the Ottoman Empire along with the Greek and Assyrian Genocides.

Ambassador Mkrtchyan said “the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Genocide does not only concern the victims, it concerns the survivors as well.”

“Since the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, rebirth has been considered a cornerstone concept. Rebirth is equally important in the case of both Armenians and Greeks, as well as for Jews after the Holocaust. The message is that the perpetrators of genocide did not succeed in destroying our peoples, who, through their creative activity, prove their contribution to universal human development. And that is the main concept, the message of today’s event,” he said.

Tigran Mkrtchyan thanked Hayk Melikyan for continuous cooperation and high-level representation of Armenian culture on different stages of the world.

The works of Komitas, Calliope Tsoupaki, Aram Khachaturian, Georgi Gurdjieff, Manolis Kalomiris, Iannis Xenakis, Harutiun Dellalian and Arno Babajanian were performed during the event.

Representatives of the Greek Government, members of Parliament, ambassadors, representatives of the Greek Ministry of National Defense and General Staff, spiritual leaders of the Armenian Apostolic and Evangelical Church in Greece, representatives of the Armenian community from different cities of Greece, intellectuals, journalists, guests from Armenia were present at the event.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu