Egypt, India, Armenia and more: 7 oldest countries that still exist – WEON News – Public Radio of Armenia

Egypt, India, Armenia and more: 7 oldest countries that still exist

Siranush Ghazanchyan

While borders and governments change all the time, several regions have retained cultural, political, or societal identities for thousands of years, Indian WEON News writes. It lists the seven oldest countries in the world that still exist, including Armenia.

“Legends date Armenia’s origins to 2492 BCE, but archaeological finds confirm a Bronze Age presence. The Kingdom of Urartu was a key early state. Armenia’s adoption of Christianity in 301 CE reinforced its identity, which survived centuries of occupation until independence in 1991,” WEON News writes.

The other countries on the list are Egypt, Iran, China, San Marino, India and Japan.

