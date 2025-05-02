Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew arrived in Naples (PHOTOS)

On Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew arrived by air in Naples, Italy, to begin a two-day official visit to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Caserta, following an invitation from the local ecclesiastical authorities.

The Patriarch is accompanied by Bishop Smaragdos of Daphnousia, Bishop Massimiliano Palinuro (Roman Catholic Bishop for the faithful in Constantinople), the Third Grand Syncellus Barnabas, and Mr. Antonios Grafiadelis, a member of the Patriarchal staff.

Upon his arrival at Naples Airport, the Ecumenical Patriarch was warmly received by Metropolitan Polycarpos of Italy and Bishop Georgios of Krateia, Auxiliary Bishop of the Metropolis of Italy, who joined the official delegation.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is scheduled to return to Constantinople at midnight on Saturday.

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas / Photos: Metropolis of Italy

Orthodox Times