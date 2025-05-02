Armenia’s state debt amounts to 5 trillion 318 billion AMD – Finance Minister

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia’s state debt amounted to 5 trillion 318 billion drams (approximately $13,6 billion) as of March 31, Finance Minister Vahe Hovhannisyan said at a press conference today.

According to him, it marks a 4,4% increase as compared to December 31, 2024.

He assured that the volume of debt is planned by the budget and the medium-term debt strategy.

The share of domestic debt increased, reaching the level of 50%, which, the Minister said, is a rather “good” indicator.

“In countries like ours the domestic debt amounts to 20-30%. We had the same level, in recent years we were able to increase this share, which somewhat mitigates the foreign exchange risks,” Hovhannisyan said.

