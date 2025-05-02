Armenia climbs to 34th in 2025 World Press Freedom Index – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia ranks 34th (up from 43rd last year) in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders today.

Georgia is 114th (down from 103rd) in the ranking, Russia is 171st (down from 162th), Turkey and Azerbaijan are ranked 159th and 167th respectively. Armenia’s southern neighbor Iran is 176th on the list.

“Despite a pluralistic environment, the media in Armenia remain polarized. The country is facing an unprecedented level of disinformation and hate speech fed by internal political tension, security problems at the country’s borders and the country’s complicated position between Russia and the European Union,” the report reads.

Norway continues to top the ranking, remaining the only country in the world to enjoy a “good” rating across all five indicators of the index. Estonia (2nd) moved up to second place, closely followed by the Netherlands (3rd), which overtook Sweden (4th) in the world’s top three.

For the first time in the history of the Index, the conditions for practicing journalism are “difficult” or “very serious” in over half of the world’s countries and satisfactory in fewer than one in four, Reporters Without Borders says.

