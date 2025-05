Archbishop of America at the White House for the National Day of Prayer (PHOTOS+VIDEO)

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America attended the National Day of Prayer at the invitation of President Donald J. Trump at the White House on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

This annual observance, designated by the United States Congress and hosted each year by the President on the first Thursday of May, brings together faith leaders from diverse religious traditions to offer prayers for the Nation.

Photo: Orthodox Observer/FPP.

Orthodox Times