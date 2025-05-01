Violinist Haig Hovsepian and Pianist Ani Hovsepian Perform in Program Marking Armenian Genocide

BELMONT, Mass. — On Friday, April 11, Belmont-based violinist Haig Hovsepian and his mother, pianist Ani Hovsepian (of ACH Music Studio in Belmont), presented a concert dedicated to the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Titled “Echoes of Armenia” it featured an all-Armenian program encompassing a broad range of music from ancient liturgical chants, to music by classics and 20th century composers.

The event was hosted by the Beech Street Center as part of commemorative events this April, which was recently declared by Gov. Maura Healey as Armenian-American Heritage month.

The musicians, their uniquely selected repertoire and high level of performance received an exceptionally warm welcome by a diverse audience, serving as a testament to our Armenian cultural heritage, history and genuine talent.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator