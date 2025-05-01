Ruben Vardanyan’s Family Calls on Vatican to Help Release Armenian Captives

YEREVAN (news.am) — The family of former Nagorno-Karabakh state minister, businessman and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan has expressed condolences over the death of Pope Francis and called on the Vatican to continue the late pontiff’s efforts to free Armenian captives.

“The Holy See can play an important role in diplomatic efforts to free the captives, thereby remaining true to Pope Francis’ commitment to justice and human dignity. Holding the captives is contrary to the principles of peace and reconciliation that Pope Francis has consistently followed during his time on the throne,” the family said in a statement posted on social media.

The philanthropist’s family recalled Pope Francis’ words that religion cannot be used for war, only peace is holy. Vardanyan’s family urged the Vatican to put the pontiff’s words into practice by supporting the demand for the immediate release of the Armenian captives.

“These Christians deserve to be protected from persecution. They face hardship today because of their faith. Now is the time to act. We call on all people who have a conscience to join our call in defense of the 23 Armenian captives, including Ruben Vardanyan. They remain in captivity only because of their beliefs and heritage,” the statement notes.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator