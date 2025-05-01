Marine Zuloyan to Debut New Art on May 9

WINDERMERE, Wash. — Acclaimed artist Marine Zuloyan, chosen as Windermere’s artist of the month, will debut her newest collection of miniature pieces on May 9, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Windermere Mill Creek, located at 15418 Main St. M103, Mill Creek.

Zuloyan will reveal a new collection of miniature works. The collection consists of replicas of her most popular works throughout her career.

This collection features intricate replicas of some of her most beloved pieces, offering admirers a variety of choices while also keeping the essence of the originals that are more accessible as collectibles. Zuloyan’s artwork emphasizes storytelling through cultural, traditional, and contemporary themes — this latest series showcases her attention to detail, demonstrating how even the smallest canvas can hold profound artistic expression. “This collection acts as an homage to the works that have shaped my career to this day. Through a timeline,” said Zuloyan.

“Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artist and purchase selected pieces from her collection, making this the perfect prelude to Mother’s Day, offering a special way to celebrate this most adored holiday. Limited original miniatures will be available for purchase.”

Zuloyan was born in Armenia and studied at the School of Fine Arts Yeghishe Tadevossian and at the Faculty of Fine Arts of Yerevan State University of Khachatur Abovyan. She has participated in numerous exhibitions in Armenia and Canada. Her works are found in many private collections. Solo Exhibitions: Zorayan Museum, St. Leon Cathedral, Burbank, CA.; Gallery Klimantiris, Montreal; Tekeyan Armenian Cultural Association, Montreal. Duo Exhibitions: Centre Sanahin, Montreal; AGBU Montreal; St. Vartan Armenian Church, Vancouver; Association Polsahay, Montreal.

For more information about the artist and her work, go to: http://www.zuloyan.com/

