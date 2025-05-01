Greek FM Giorgos Gerapetritis visited Halki Theological School

Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis visited the Halki Theological School and met with Bishop Kassianos of Arabissos, according to a related post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X.

Greek Foreign Minister met Metropolitan Dimitrios and Ecumenical Patriarch in Constantinople

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, currently visiting Constantinople, met with Metropolitan Dimitrios of the Princes’ Islands and Exarch of the Propontis.

Yesterday, Gerapetritis visited the Phanar, where he was received by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

This was his first visit to the Sacred Center of Orthodoxy since assuming his duties as Foreign Minister. His meeting with His All-Holiness reaffirmed the strong and enduring relationship between the Hellenic Republic and the Ecumenical Patriarchate, as well as the Patriarchate’s historic role in the Orthodox world.

Orthodox Times