Events in Germany Honor Genocide Victims

by Muriel Mirak-Weissbach

BERLIN — Every April Germans join with Armenians to commemorate the victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide, with prominent events in Berlin and Frankfurt organized by the Central Council of the Armenians in Germany (ZAD) and the Diocese of the Armenian Church in Germany.

This year, the 110th anniversary, several other cities hosted events, from Stuttgart to Bremen, Hamburg to Cologne and Munich. Jonathan Spangenberg, chairman of the board of the ZAD, opened the gatherings both in Berlin and Frankfurt, and Bishop Serovpé Isakhanyan, Primate of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Germany, offered concluding remarks and requiem prayers.

Dr. Otto Luchterhandt. (ZAD photo)

Cornelia Izakaya Seibeld, President of the Berlin Abgeordnetenhaus (parliament) and Dr. Bastian Bergerhoff, Frankfurt City Treasurer, greeted guests in the two venues, respectively.

Guest speaker Cem Özdemir, agriculture minister of the outgoing federal government, addressed the gathering in the capital, and Dr. Otto Luchterhandt, legal scholar and professor emeritus, spoke in the St. Paul’s Church in Frankfurt. Luchterhandt provided an in-depth review of the juridical foundations for and history of anti-genocide legislation.

The German Role, Then and Now

“The genocide is also inextricably linked to Germany,” Spangenberg stated, setting the tone by focusing on the historical role Germany played at the time, and its moral, political consequences for the present.

If the military and political circles of Imperial Germany knew about the crimes committed by their wartime allies “and remained silent” nonetheless, “we cannot remain silent today,” he said. Quoting William Faulkner, he declared, “The past is never dead; it’s not even past.”

And regarding Turkey, “to the present day the Turkish state has neither recognized the genocide nor uttered a syllable of apology to the descendants.”

The need to break the silence and to overcome, he would show, are crucial factors in guaranteeing the security of Armenia today.

“Had Turkey recognized the genocide and apologized to the descendants of the victims,” said Spangenberg, “it surely would have responded differently during the genocidal hunger blockade of Artsakh and the subsequent violent expulsion of Armenians from their thousand-year-old homeland.”

Spangenberg reviewed the several authoritative voices raised in protest in 2023, from the UN and International Court of Justice, who warned of impending genocide, as well as of statements by German politicians; but nothing followed. As a signer of the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, he emphasized, Germany not only has a “moral duty … but is bound by law to prevent crimes against humanity and genocide and to bring the perpetrators before an international court.”

Concretely, he called on the incoming German government and Bundestag (federal parliament) to actively engage for the liberation of the “Armenian hostages in Baku” — whom he compared to the intellectuals arrested on April 24 in Constantinople — as well as the right of return for the Artsakh refugees. In addition, he demanded the fulfillment of commitments contained in the genocide resolution passed in 2016 by the Bundestag, specifically regarding the need to include study of the genocide in school, university, and political education.

Instead of living up to these moral and legal commitments, on the 110th anniversary of the genocide, officialdom has been silent.

“It is tragic enough,” Spangenberg said, that neither the German president nor government nor parliament “had a word of commemoration to offer the Armenians living here.”

Even more tragic, he said, is the fact that on April 25, EU Vice-President and Representative for Foreign Affairs and Policy Kaja Kallas “was courting dictator [Ilham] Aliyev in Baku.” This was a “slap in the face to all those who believe in European values,” as well as a “painful example of our culture of remembrance,” a reminder that the past can indeed return.

One German political figure named by Spangenberg as an exception to the rule of silence is Özdemir. And Özdemir spoke out clearly in Berlin. In his keynote address, he developed themes introduced by Spangenberg, with special emphasis on the need to fulfill the provisions of the Bundestag resolution. Glad to have been able to participate in the work leading up to its passage, Özdemir recalled that it was after “intense debates” that the atrocities were finally named by name as genocide and that the Bundestag “recognized the complicity of the German Empire and Germany’s special historical responsibility.”

However, it was the “sober truth” that this past and co-responsibility are still not part of the compulsory curriculum in any one federal state; if it is discussed in the classroom at all, that is due to the personal initiative of the teacher. It is the political forces, Özdemir said, who must push this through.

Addressing the relevant social context, with a large ethnic Turkish community in Germany, Özdemir said, “it’s not a matter of pointing the finger at Turkey or ethnic Turks in Germany,” but rather ensuring that “students of all backgrounds learn that a systematic genocide took place, and with German co-responsibility.”

In view of the close connection between the German and Turkish societies, he said “if German schools work through the Armenian genocide as part of the common history of the Ottoman and the German empires, then in a certain sense a new resonance space may come into being. Young people here could become in daily life transnational bridges of a critical culture of remembrance.”

To those critics who complain that this would “force students of Turkish background to accept a specific reading of history,” Özdemir quipped that such criticism “comes precisely from those who have done just that for decades.”

The issue for Özdemir is the active defense of democracy, and that requires “continuously renewing and strengthening the culture of memory in a pluralistic society.” And, concluding on an optimistic note, he mused aloud, “Who knows, who might in the future … be sitting next to the Armenian ambassador at such a ceremony? Perhaps the Turkish ambassador. I never lose hope.”

Fighting Cultural Genocide

The need to preserve culture figured in remarks by all the speakers, several of whom referenced the wanton destruction of Armenian churches, monasteries, and cultural identity itself through revisionist pseudohistory.

As is traditional in April 24 commemorations, Armenian music and literature interspersed the presentations. In Berlin, pianist Karine Gilanyan and soprano Narine Yeghiyan performed pieces by Bach, Komitas und Mirzoyan, whereas in Frankfurt, Maria Khachadourian-Spangenberg sang Krunk (Crane) and Hov areq sarer djan (Send me a fresh breeze, you lovely mountains), and Talin Jobanian, dressed in traditional garb, presented Tik zarkem, a work song from Shatak region, and Msho Gorani, a song of longing for the homeland.

In brief remarks, the young woman declared her intention to dedicate her life to the preservation and spreading of Armenian culture.

Anna Pfingsten Sahagian delivered a moving reading of selections from the memoirs of a survivor, “I remember everything…”

Bishop Isakhanyan concluded with very moving words of commemoration, with an appeal for peace, remembrance, and reconciliation. In Frankfurt his requiem prayers and final message assumed an ecumenical aura, as Reverend Christopher Easthill of the St. Augustine’s Anglican Church also took part.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator