Ecumenical Patriarchate concluded Symposium on 1700 years since First Ecumenical Council

The Academic Symposium on the First Council of Nicaea organized by the Ecumenical Patriarchate and sponsored by the Huffington Ecumenical Institute at Holy Cross School of Theology took place at the Marasleios Urban School located beside the Patriarchal compound. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew opened the event with a formal greeting and provided a luncheon to the distinguished speakers.

The closing session of the academic symposium was held at the Municipality of Nicaea (modern day Iznik), the city that hosted the First Ecumenical Council 1700 years ago. In Nicaea, participants were welcomed by the Metropolitan Joachim of Bursa.

All of the speakers were prominent scholars from the global academic community on matters related to the First Council of Nicaea. Their presentations highlighted diverse aspects both of the council itself as well as of its work and decisions on the Christian world.

The sessions of the symposium were recorded for posting on the websites of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Huffington Ecumenical Institute. The papers will be published in a volume to appear in the near future.

Orthodox Times