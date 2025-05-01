An Armenian Heroine’s Treasured Shish Kebab Recipe

DINUBA, CA — Mouth-watering lamb shish kebab is at the core of award-winning chef Jon Koobation’s Armenian heritage and family history. This recipe came from Jon’s beloved maternal grandmother, the late Hatoon Bazarian. Growing up in the small farm town of Dinuba, the sight of a pile of grape wood stumps in the backyard and the smell of the lamb cooking on skewers is something Jon will never forget from his childhood.

“When the shish kebab meat finished cooking, it was taken off the skewers and placed into a large pan or bowl that had been lined with fresh Armenian peda bread which had been brought to the table. We all grabbed for the warm bread which had soaked up the juices from the barbequed lamb. This family ritual was almost better than the meat itself,” he says. In honor of his grandmother, her authentic shish kebab recipe was served for many years at Jon’s Bear Club, Jon’s celebrated restaurant in Reedley, Calif., and is featured in Cooking With Jon, his acclaimed cookbook.

As a young woman, Jon says, Hatoon was a heroine to many people before she came to America, after her first husband and young child were killed. Her incredible story is presented in the award-winning film documentary, “Women of 1915.”

“The documentary combines facts and emotion to honor the brave and courageous women of the Armenian Genocide, many of whom lost their family and lives, survived to create new lives, or were forced into lives that were not their own. My grandmother appears in the film disguised as a young man protecting her town during the Armenian Genocide. She was a warrior and fighter for her country. At the risk of her own life, my grandmother was able to escape the brutal tyranny by fleeing to Syria, where she emerged as a courageous freedom fighter, defending her family and friends during World War I,” he adds.

“In 1922, she immigrated to the United States, met my grandfather, Harry Bazarian, in Detroit, Mich., and they were married. They came to California and settled in the San Joaquin Valley, where she became a proud citizen, and began a new life and a family, grateful for the countless opportunities this land afforded. In her lifetime, this remarkable woman taught us so many things, but she never let her painful past hold her back or make her bitter — she moved on with her life through the sheer power of optimism, love, and hope,” says Jon.

As Reverend A.K. Chakmakian said upon her death in 1969, “Born in Fundijak, near Marash, Armenia, on February 15, 1898, Hatoon Bazarian was one of six daughters and one son born to her parents John and Hoopik Yapujian. She had been a helper of her father as a shepherdess rather than attending school. During the flights of Armenian self-defense in World War I, she took up arms with her people in her hometown; was severely wounded and hid herself among the dead feigning death when her life…and she was put in an orphanage with her sisters and many other Armenian girls. Soon the Turkish Government gave orders for general deportations of all Armenians, and Hatoon accompanied her dear ones in their march of death to the deserts of Syria. The city of Homs in hunger and disease for over three years.”

“When British forces liberated in 1918, Hatoon volunteered to locate and emancipate Armenian girls and women forced to Turkish and Arab harems and boys kidnapped and Islamized by the Moslems. In this the British Occupation Forces assisted and encouraged Hatoon, so that soon she was acting as Supervisor of a Home with over sixty women and orphans delivered from Moslem harems. Presently, Armenians were beginning to breathe once again the sweet air of freedom and liberty when the remnants from Turkish massacres and deportations were repatriated to their home towns. Among these was Hatoon back to Fundijak, and then in Marash.”

“But there was another cup of suffering ahead, this time due to the Turkish Kemalist Revolution which was fighting to oust the French occupation forces from Marash. Ali Kulij Pasha had ordered massacre of Armenians of Marash, among them Hatoon but she was not willing to die without self-defense, and had dressed herself with a regular male arm uniform, fighting and trying to save others. When the Armenians had to surrender, Hatoon had to evade arrest and save her skin. This cellar of a shelter from widows and orphans and finally taking refuge, Hatoon had to use a false picture for a passport and had to trail like a Turkish beggar until she found safety in Aleppo, Syria.”

“In 1968 Hatoon’s husband Harry died. She loved him so much and it was just so hard on her. No longer able to go on, Hatoon died a year later on April 17 of a heart attack. She was such a spectacular woman. She would have given anything to help another in need. People called her Hatoon ‘Charoosh’(sp) meaning nice soldier or warrior which is exactly what she was. She was a heroine for all the Armenian people.”

Reverend Chakmakian added, “Mrs. Bazarian was a loyal spouse; a self-forgetful mother; a hospitable hostess with an open heart and bountiful table; a generous friend; a compassionate soul and charity-loving person. She was a member of the Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church in Fresno, and devoted friend of Yettem Armenian Presbyterian Church. Above all, she was a Friend of OLD PEOPLE, a charter member of the California Armenian Home, and a charter member of Dinuba Chapter of the Armenian American Citizens’ Club which has staunchly supported the California Armenian Home.”

“My beloved grandmother Hatoon was a very creative cook, she loved working in her kitchen and preparing many outstanding Armenian dishes and desserts for our family for many years. She was an inspiration to all of us. I will never forget her great strength, pride, and dignity in her later years, and the proud legacy she left for her children and grandchildren, including this treasured family recipe,” adds Jon.

Ingredients:

1 leg of lamb, boned, cut into 2 oz. pieces (lamb loin may be used instead of the leg, for a more tender piece of meat without gristle)

1 tablespoon whole Greek oregano

6 garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper

For marinade:

6 yellow onions, small dice

2 bunches flat-leaf parsley, minced

2 cups canola oil

1 1/2 cups cream sherry wine, no substitute

Serves 6.

For the lamb:

The lamb must be seamed and all sinew must be removed. Season meat well in a large bowl or pan, turning and mixing, making sure each piece of meat is seasoned.

Add the onion and parsley, and mix well. Now add the marinade and mix well again. The meat should be covered by the onions and marinade. This should marinate for at least a day or two, stirring or mixing the meat each day. (The meat will keep in the marinade for up to four days.)

Prior to barbecuing, lift the meat out of the marinade, set aside. Strain the marinade through a fine sieve; let it sit for ten minutes.

In a large pan, cook the onions and parsley over medium heat for about 20 minutes or until the onions begin to caramelize. Use this as a condiment on top of the shish kebab.

