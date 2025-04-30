Vatican: Why the next Pope won’t erase Francis’ legacy—even if he’s conservative

Unlike U.S. President Donald Trump, who made a point of dismantling his predecessor’s legacy, the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church is not expected to undo the legacy of Pope Francis—even if the new pope holds more conservative views, experts say.

According to Thomas Reese, a cleric and Vatican commentator, the Church doesn’t operate like a political administration where leadership is completely replaced. Vatican officials typically serve five-year terms and are customarily reappointed by a new pope, who rarely implements sweeping changes early in his tenure. For example, Pope John Paul II took about seven years to replace the entire Roman Curia after his election in 1978.

Much attention will be paid to the gestures and early statements of the next pope, just as Pope Francis’ inclusive comment on homosexuality—“Who am I to judge?”—made waves five months into his papacy. Some conservative cardinals, like Germany’s Gerhard Müller, criticized Francis for addressing too many controversial issues, creating confusion among the faithful. Müller emphasized that the new pope should serve as the Church’s global leader, not everyone’s personal priest.

Swedish Cardinal Anders Arborelius, considered more progressive, noted that while not everyone is as open as Francis, a conservative pope would still be unable to erase his predecessor’s influence. He added that leaving a new mark on social matters will take time.

A pope’s long-term impact largely comes from appointing bishops—a process that also unfolds slowly. Bishops are generally replaced only upon reaching retirement age (75) or passing away. Both John Paul II and Benedict XVI made episcopal appointments to steer the Church in a more conservative direction following the liberal shifts of the Second Vatican Council.

Francis, on the other hand, adopted a more progressive approach and appointed over 80% of the cardinals who will elect his successor.

Next week’s conclave to elect a new pope will include 133 cardinals under the age of 80; two eligible cardinals will not participate due to health reasons.

Source: ANA-MPA, Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

