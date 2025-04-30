Patriarch of Romania welcomed Coptic Patriarch Tawadros II to Bucharest

The Coptic Patriarch of Alexandria, Pope Tawadros II, met on Wednesday with Patriarch Daniel of Romania, who wished him a pleasant visit to Bucharest and the nearby monasteries.

The meeting took place at the Patriarchal Palace. In his address to the Egyptian guests, Patriarch Daniel highlighted the strong relationship between the two Churches.

Your Beatitude Tawadros II, Coptic Patriarch of Alexandria,

Distinguished members of the accompanying delegation,

With great joy, in the light of Christ’s Resurrection, we warmly welcome you to the Patriarchal Palace of Romania in the Europa Christiana Hall!

The ties between the Coptic Church and the Romanian Orthodox Church have grown stronger, particularly through the friendship between Pope Shenouda III of Alexandria and Patriarch Teoctist of Romania, following the year 1990.

Currently, the Romanian Patriarchate organises pilgrimages under the theme “Christian Egypt” through the Basilica Travel Agency, where Romanian Orthodox pilgrims are received with respect and joy in the Coptic monasteries and churches in Egypt. We are deeply grateful for this benevolent attitude.

The Coptic community in Bucharest, led by Father Mina Ataas, enjoys good relations with Romanian Orthodox parishes grounded in mutual respect and practical social cooperation.

We wish you a pleasant visit to Bucharest and the Cernica and Pasărea monasteries near the city, together with the delegation of bishops, priests, and lay faithful accompanying you to Romania!

After the group photos in this hall, His Eminence Hon. Metropolitan Nifon, Archbishop of Târgoviște and Patriarchal Exarch, will accompany you to the Conventus Hall for a discussion on the life and mission of the Coptic Church today.

† Daniel

Patriarch of Romania

Photo: Basilica.ro / Mircea Florescu

Source: basilica.ro

Orthodox Times