Greek FM: Our aspiration is that the Theological School of Halki will also reopen in the future

In a warm and symbolic visit to the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Constantinople, Greece’s Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis expressed the Greek government’s unwavering support for the mission and values of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople. Following his private meeting with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Tuesday, April 30, 2025, Minister Gerapetritis made a public statement reaffirming Greece’s commitment to the Patriarchate and voicing hope for the reopening of two historic Greek Orthodox educational institutions in Turkey.

“I had the distinct honor today to be received by the Ecumenical Patriarch at the headquarters of the Patriarchate, and in particular, at the recently renovated Patriarchal Marasli School of Constantinople,” Gerapetritis said. “This school stands as a true symbol of Orthodoxy in the city. Our hope is that one day it will reopen as an educational and pedagogical center of the historic Greek community, with teachers and students once again filling its halls.”

During the extended and constructive meeting, the Greek Foreign Minister and the Patriarch discussed a range of topics concerning the Greek Orthodox community in Constantinople, the diaspora, and the broader mission of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. A significant portion of the discussion was dedicated to the Theological School of Halki, whose reopening remains a longstanding hope and priority.

“Our aspiration is that the Halki Theological School will also reopen in the future,” Gerapetritis stated. “Its return to active function would be a powerful symbol of ecumenism, tolerance, and culture.”

Minister Gerapetritis concluded by emphasizing that the Greek state “will always stand by the side of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in its mission of solidarity,” which, he underlined, “not only supports Orthodoxy but also upholds the universal values of love and compassion—principles that are especially vital in such a turbulent time for the world and must guide human and international relations.”

Source: ANA-MPA, Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times