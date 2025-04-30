Cardinals Speak Out Officially on Becciu Case and Voting Rights

The Congregation of Cardinals expressed its appreciation for the gesture made by Cardinal Becciu, and hopes that the competent judicial bodies will be able to clarify the facts definitively.

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 30.04.2025).- During the seventh General Congregation of Cardinals, on Wednesday, April 30, the Cardinals issued a communication on two issues they had reflected on and debated in the preceding days:

1) Regarding the Cardinal Electors, the Congregation has noted that Pope Francis, by creating a number of Cardinals greater than 120, as established in no. 33 of the Apostolic Constitution «Universi Dominici Gregis» of Saint John Paul II, on February 22, 1996, in the exercise of his supreme power, has dispensed from this legislative provision, so that the Cardinals who exceed the maximum number have acquired, according to no. 36 of the same Apostolic Constitution, the right to elect the Roman Pontiff, from the moment of its creation and publication;

2) Regarding Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu (named and recognized as such in the declaration of the College of Cardinals), it is clear that he, having the good of the Church at heart, as well as contributing to the communion and serenity of the Conclave, has communicated his decision not to participate in it. In this regard, the Congregation of Cardinals expresses its appreciation for the gesture made and hopes that the competent judicial bodies will be able to clarify the facts definitively.

