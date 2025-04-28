Hayasat-1: Armenia’s first domestic satellite completes mission

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On April 26, 2025, Armenia’s first domestic satellite, Hayasat-1, developed by Bazoomq and CSIE, crossed the Kármán Line (the conventional boundary of space) one last time and completed its mission, Bazoomq Space Research Lab informs.

“We are deeply proud of Hayasat-1 and grateful to all who supported this historic journey. This is only the beginning,” Bazoomq said in a post on Facebook.

“Since the launch, due to atmospheric drag, the natural orbit decay of our satellite, as well as that of all satellites in low Earth orbits, occurred faster than expected because of the record-high solar activity in these years, which made the atmosphere hotter, inflated it, and increased the drag,” the company added.

“Nevertheless, Hayasat-1 accomplished its mission and gave us the necessary valuable information and experience, which will allow us to move forward towards greater and more ambitious goals,” it stated.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu