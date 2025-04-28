Ecumenical Patriarch receives delegation from historic Athonite Academy of Mount Athos

On a recent occasion, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew received a delegation from the historic Athonite Academy of Mount Athos.

The delegation included Hieromonks Ieronymos of Simonopetra and Nikodimos of Saint Pavlos, both members of the academy’s supervisory board, along with Hieromonks Gerasimos of St Pavlos and Damaskinos of Karyes, who serves as the academy’s chaplain. They were accompanied by Mr. Georgios Metallidis, Director of the Academy, Mr. Michail Kehagias, a professor, and a group of graduating students.

The Ecumenical Patriarch addressed the students with paternal affection, offering his heartfelt words of encouragement and extending his patriarchal blessing for their future endeavors.

Following the meeting, Patriarch Bartholomew invited all present to join him at the Patriarchal table for a meal.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times