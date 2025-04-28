Ecumenical Patriarch accorded position of special honor at Papal funeral

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew attended the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome on April 26, 2025, and was accorded a position of special honor, in keeping with his ecclesiastical prerogatives as stated in the canons of the Ecumenical Councils of the undivided Christian Church.

At the papal funeral, the Ecumenical Patriarch was situated in a position of immense honor, next to the high altar and in front of the Cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church. This placement was in accord with canon 3 of the Second Ecumenical Council, which was held in Constantinople in the year 381, and which stipulates that in the order of the hierarchs, the Archbishop of Constantinople is second only to the Bishop of Rome: “The Bishop of Constantinople… shall have the prerogative of honor after the Bishop of Rome; because Constantinople is New Rome.”

The Fourth Ecumenical Council, in Chalcedon in 451, likewise noted that the Sacred See of Constantinople “enjoys equal privileges with the old imperial Rome, should in ecclesiastical matters also be magnified as she is, and rank next after her.” The Penthekti (Quinisext) Council of 692 affirmed that “the see of Constantinople shall have equal privileges with the see of Old Rome, and shall be highly regarded in ecclesiastical matters as that is, and shall be second after it.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch stated that Pope Francis was a “precious brother in Christ” and “a true friend of Orthodoxy.” He added: “Throughout these twelve years of his papacy, he was a faithful friend, companion, and supporter of the Ecumenical Patriarchate… He left behind an example of genuine humility and brotherly love.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch’s position of high honor at Pope Francis’ funeral was just one recent indication of the profound respect in which he is held in the entire oikoumene. Another such indication is the fact that when His All-Holiness returns the United States this September, he will receive the Templeton Prize, a prestigious international award that will be bestowed in honor of his “pioneering efforts to bridge scientific and spiritual understandings of humanity’s relationship with the natural world, bringing together people of different faiths to heed a call for stewardship of creation.”

Let us resolve now to redouble our efforts to amplify the message of this remarkable man that our loving God has graciously bestowed upon His Church, and for the support and protection of the Ecumenical Patriarchate as it continues its worldwide spiritual ministry.

Orthodox Times