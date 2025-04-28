Armenia refutes fresh disinformation from Azerbaijan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

“The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, alleging that on April 28, at approximately 00:25 a.m., units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire towards Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern section of the border, does not correspond to reality,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

It reminded that the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia has proposed the establishment of a joint Armenia-Azerbaijan mechanism for investigating ceasefire violations and related reports. However, Azerbaijan has yet to respond to this initiative.

The Ministry of Defense reaffirmed that, in accordance with the position of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, it stands ready to investigate the facts supporting the statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, should they be provided to the Republic of Armenia.

