Traditional Easter celebration held at the Holy Metropolitan Church of Saint Paraskevi in Therapia

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, with the blessing of Metropolitan Elder Apostolos of Derkoi, who served as Patriarchal Commissioner during the absence of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew—as he attended the funeral service of Pope Francis at the Vatican—the traditional Easter lamb roasting took place for the first time in the courtyard of the Holy Metropolitan Church of Saint Paraskevi of the Community of Therapia.

The festive gathering brought together clergy, chanters, participants in the catechetical ministry for children and youth of the Holy Metropolis, members of the Philoptochos Brotherhood of Makrochori, Greek language students, and other invited guests.

This initiative aimed to offer gratitude and provide both physical and spiritual strength to all those who labor and serve in the rich ministries of the Holy Metropolis.

Special thanks were extended to the Municipality of Makrochori and personally to the Mayor for providing transportation by bus for the participants, to the Municipality of Sariyer for supplying tables and chairs, to the parents of the children, to the Philoptochos Brotherhood of Makrochori and to everyone who contributed to making the event a success.

Before the meal, a Paschal Prayer Service was held inside the Holy Metropolitan Church of Saint Paraskevi.

Orthodox Times