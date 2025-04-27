Jewish State of Israel finally expresses condolences on Pope’s death

(ZENIT News / Rome, 04.27.2025).- Three days after the passing of Pope Francis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered official condolences. The message, shared by the Prime Minister’s Office via social media, read: «The State of Israel expresses its deepest condolences to the Catholic Church and the global Catholic community for the passing of Pope Francis. May he rest in peace.»

Israel’s reaction to the Pope’s death has unfolded with a notable sense of restraint. Initially, only President Isaac Herzog publicly acknowledged the event. An earlier statement from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, offering prayers and an image of Pope Francis at the Western Wall, was posted — and then mysteriously deleted. Ministry sources brushed off the incident, explaining that «mistaken tweets» are a routine occurrence and stressing that the removal carried no political significance. Nevertheless, the deleted tribute caught the attention of several media outlets, raising questions about internal sensitivities.

Adding to the complexity, Israel’s attendance at the papal funeral was low-profile but respectful. Yaron Sideman, Israel’s ambassador to the Holy See, represented the country at the solemn ceremonies in St. Peter’s Square. Diplomatic sources highlighted the practical challenges Israel faced: the funeral coincided with Shabbat, the sacred day of rest in Jewish tradition, complicating the participation of senior officials.

The quiet tone of Israel's reaction reflects both logistical constraints and the delicate balance of relations between the Holy See and Israel. Pope Francis, during his pontificate, maintained a warm relationship with the Jewish people, often visiting Jewish landmarks and promoting dialogue between faiths. His memorable moment of prayer at the Western Wall remains a powerful symbol of that outreach.

