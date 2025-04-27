Ecumenical Patriarch attended the Funeral Mass for the late Pope Francis

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew attended the Funeral Mass of the late Pope Francis, which was held on the morning of Bright Saturday, April 26, 2025, at St. Peter’s Square.

Before the start of the Holy Service, inside St. Peter’s Basilica, His All-Holiness paid tribute to the late Pope by laying a bouquet of white roses on his casket.

His All-Holiness was warmly greeted by the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, and the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, along with his wife.

Later that afternoon, the Ecumenical Patriarch and his entourage departed for Constantinople.

Photo: VATICAN MEDIA

Orthodox Times