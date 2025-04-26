Why the Pope’s passing concerns us all

How concerned should Orthodoxy be about the loss of Pope Francis? At the dogmatic level, not at all. We have our positions, they have theirs. There is no real appetite for convergence on either side. Even a simple proposal for a common Easter celebration caused grumbling.

On a social level, however, the Pope defines an era — and that concerns everyone. We are living in a time when the world is more than ever seeking ecclesiastical leaders, figures who have something greater to offer, who are willing to get out of their comfort zone. Pope Francis was one of them.

His predecessor, Benedict, was an authority in theology — no one could match him. Even the Orthodox acknowledged it. But Francis spoke to the heart of the people. He knew how to capture the pulse of the world.

The successor

Who will succeed Pope Francis is not just a matter for Catholics — it concerns the whole world. It is not merely about a person, but about symbolism. The successor must, of course, remain steadfast in upholding the values of Christianity. But they must also speak the language of young people and social media, and be able to understand the world around them.

Despite his advanced age, the Pope was present and active in everything, leaving his mark and shaping the global conversation. It is no coincidence that, just a few hours before his death, he met with U.S. Vice President Vance. Today, we need true leaders more than ever — in a world where most people chase profit, compromise their morals, and seek easy money. Sadly, the younger the generations get, the worse this trend becomes.

In Orthodoxy

May the people be well — there is no question of succession yet. Not in the Phanar, nor in Athens, nor in Jerusalem or Alexandria. But when God wills it, their successors must be aware of what is happening around them. They must not be trapped in their own microcosm.

Geopolitically, the world is changing. Trump is dismantling decades-old alliances. Russia follows its own strategy — and the Moscow Patriarchate follows without hesitation.

China wages economic warfare through numbers. Artificial intelligence is setting the rules of daily life. Now, more than ever, societies are seeking symbolism — they are searching for figures they can cling to and be supported by.

That is why it is important to know who will succeed among the Catholics today, and who will rise among the Orthodox tomorrow. And what do those who are too bored to even try say? “We cannot be occupied with worldly matters all the time.”

But if you don’t mingle with the people — if you don’t engage with every and each one — how will you teach them by your example? What good is it if you don’t speak through their media? Will you keep sending faxes and Sunday circulars to be read in half-empty churches?

Melchizedek

*Published in the newspaper “Orthodoxi Alitheia”

