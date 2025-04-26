Funeral of Pope Francis – Public Radio of Armenia

The funeral of Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday aged 88, is taking place in the Vatican.

Dozens of world leaders and thousands of mourners have gathered for the funeral.

The funeral of Pope Francis will be simpler than those of previous popes, following instructions he set out himself.

But as a head of state and leader of more than a billion Catholics worldwide, it will still be a spectacle of ceremony and tradition.

The service will end with prayers for Pope Francis and a final commendation – a concluding prayer where the Pope will be formally entrusted to God.

This marks the beginning of a nine-day mourning period called Novemdiales with a mass held every day in his memory.

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II are among the attendees.

