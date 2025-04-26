Easter visits exchanged between the Patriarchates of Jerusalem and Armenia (VIDEO)

On the morning of Bright Wednesday, April 23, 2025, a delegation from the Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem, headed by Bishop Guregh, visited the Patriarchate to offer greetings for the joyous Feast of Pascha.

They were warmly received by Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, together with the Fathers of the Holy Sepulchre Brotherhood. His Beatitude addressed the representatives of the Armenian Patriarchate in English.

On Friday, April 25, 2025, the Brotherhood of the Holy Sepulchre paid a return visit to the Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem on the occasion of the Feast of Pascha.

There, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem and His Holy Sepulchre entourage were warmly received by Patriarch Nourhan Manougian and the Armenian Brotherhood. This was followed by the traditional Easter addresses and festive refreshments.

Orthodox Times